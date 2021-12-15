YouTuber Abhisar Sharma has suffered another meltdown over the media Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. His meltdown was focused on why the media focuses on PM Modi and ignores Akhilesh Yadav. Though it is not clear how and why should the media focus more on a former CM of a state and not on the current Prime Minister of the country, Sharma certainly thinks that Akhilesh Yadav deserves more coverage than the Prime Minister.

Sharma also tells why he thinks Akhilesh Yadav deserves more media coverage than the Prime Minister. As per Sharma, Akhilesh Yadav had recently had a rally in Jaunpur where a large number of people turned up. He also insists that the public was gathered purely out of love for Yadav and not because of money. Okay.

Sharma declared that the public enthusiasm for Akhilesh was ‘unprecedented’ and went on to declare the level of public love and attention is the same as the level of love and attention Akhilesh Yadav was getting before the 2012 UP elections.

Sharma then lamented that the media did not show enough of Akhilesh Yadav. He then says Rahul Gandhi is explaining why the media does not show enough of Akhilesh Yadav. The video then plays Rahul Gandhi’s rant before the parliament yesterday where he stated that media always follows the PM because media is controlled by the ‘Poonjapatis’ who are PM Modi’s friends.

So the ‘Poonjapatis’ who own the media are hatching a conspiracy to not show people’s beloved Akhilesh Yadav on TV screens and computers, Sharma insinuates. He then plays Rahul Gandhi’s clip where he was saying that the PM is not attending the parliament and only focusing on UP elections.

Sharma then lamented how his previous video was mocked. He asserted that during the puja inside the Kaal Bhairabh temple cameramen were allowed inside the temple. He then played another photograph where the PM was giving Arghya to Surya Devta (Sun God) and asked why the cameras are showing the PM and not the Ganga river.

Sharma then goes ahead to claim that by mentioning invaders like Aurangzeb, PM Modi and CM Yogi are belittling the glory of holy places like Kashi and Mathura. He said mentioning Aurangzeb in holy cities like Kashi and Mathura is an insult to the Hindu religion. Sure. That is like saying a court discussing the crime of a criminal is an insult to the victim.

In reality, Abhisar Sharma answered his questions himself. In a roughly 13 minute video, Abhisar Sharma focused on the Prime Minister for almost 11 minutes. Good opinions or bad opinions, the PM gets the focus and remains under the media lens because he is the PM. News anchors and media cameras follow the PM because he is the PM. His statements, his decisions matter. The media follows the Prime Minister more because he is more politically important than a former CM and an MP.

If Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi manage to become the PM someday, they will also be the focus of news channels and their face, their kurtas, their activities will be discussed by news anchors and YouTubers non-stop. Till then, Abhisar Sharma can only lament why everyone is watching and focusing on PM Modi while focusing on PM Modi himself.