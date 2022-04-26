On Tuesday, Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan sought a report from the universities of Kerala and Kannur in connection to the recent major exam goof up. According to the Raj Bhavan officials, the reports have been sought as part of a routine checkup as the Kerala Governor is the de facto Chancellor of the state universities.

“Action will be taken on the basis of the reports. This is a routine intervention of the Raj Bhavan in the university matters,” the official said. This is a day after the B.Sc Psychology exams held by the University of Kannur were cancelled as the question papers were a word-to-word copy of the previous year’s question sets.

According to the reports, three BA Philosophy exams scheduled in the last week by the University of Kannur were also cancelled for the same reasons. The action by Kerala Governor also comes in the backdrop of an exam goof up at the University of Kerala. In February this year, answer keys were distributed instead of the question paper during the BSc Electronics supplementary re-examination at the University.

The matter came to light when the evaluator of the BSc Electronics supplementary re-examination was handed over the answer sheet only with the answer key when he had specifically asked for the answer sheet, answer key, and the question paper. None of the students during the exam had reported that they were given the answer keys of ‘Signals and Systems’ instead of question papers.

On April 24, Khan condemned the incident that happened at the University of Kannur and said that higher education in the state of Kerala was affected though the school education ranked the best in the country. “This is a clear sign of incompetence. Somebody should take responsibility. The higher education sector in Kerala is in the doldrums, even though the school education is the best in the country. Someone should take moral responsibility for the mistakes”, he was quoted.

Reports mention that the confusion in the examinations held in universities comes as the Kerala Governor has indulged in a row with the state government over issues related to the administration of state universities, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.