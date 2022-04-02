A person from Hyderabad’s old city area was picked up by the cybercrime cell of the police after it was noticed that he was accessing some banned websites. The websites he accessed included the ISIS website.

Whether he accessed those websites intentionally or unintentionally couldn’t be confirmed at the moment. The questioning in the matter is going on to ascertain his intentions, the police officials said.

Telangana | A person from Hyderabad’s Old City was picked up by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police after noticing that he was accessing banned websites including ISIS. Whether he has done it intentionally or not is yet to be ascertained, questioning is on: Police officials — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

This is not the first time that Hyderabad’s name has popped up alongside the dreaded terrorist organization ISIS. Earlier, in 2018, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested 8 youths from Hyderabad for planning terror attacks on the instructions of ISIS.

The same year, NIA had arrested 2 others from Hyderabad in a separate case for planning terror attacks in the country and for their links to ISIS.

ISIS magazine asks Muslims to ‘take back Babri’, calls Hindus ‘filthy urine drinkers’ who learned civilised living from Muslims

Voice of Hind, the propaganda digital magazine of ISIS has released its new edition in which it has gone on to instigate Muslims to “Take back Babri from Hindus”. The cover of the January edition of the ISIS mouthpiece read: “If you are a Muslim then you must be a terrorist so terror(ise) them….”.

On a subsequent page, there is an image of Hindus with saffron flags atop a building with the caption: “O’ Muwahhid take back Babri Masjid from Hindus”. Muwahhid means a ‘good’ Muslim who believes in the oneness of Allah.

The ISIS magazine spoke in detail against the demolition of the Babri Masjid. It also spoke about the acquittals in the case and sought ‘a kind of punishment that coming generations of Hindus would remember’ It exhorted the Indian Muslims to wage violent jihad against the Indian government.

Referring to Hindus as “cow worshipping polytheists”, the new edition of the ISIS-backed magazine provoked Muslims by calling the demolition of the Babri Masjid one of the “most shameful and insidious attacks on the Muslims of India by a rabid mob of Hindu Mushrikeen”. Cow, because cows are considered holy in Hinduism.