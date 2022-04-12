Ram Navami this year saw several incidents of stone-pelting on Ram Navami processions by Islamists across the country. From Gujarat to Bengal, Odisha to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand, several incidents of stone-pelting on Hindu religious processions were reported across India. While some blamed Hindus for entering Muslim areas, others straight out called the stoning of Hindu processions a Muslim genocide.

In between all that, Congress leader Salman Nizami tried to portray himself as an apostle of peace by putting out a tweet that even though he is a Muslim, he doesn’t hate Hindus.

I am a Muslim, I don’t hate Hindus.



Pass it on! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 12, 2022

While it was very charitable of Nizami not to hate Hindus, netizens were quick to expose his hypocrisy by sharing his old hate-filled tweets against India.

Nizami had not only posted hate tweets against India as a country, but he had also expressed open support for terrorists like Afzal Guru. When did this hate-filled Congressi leader turn into this loving version is anybody’s guess, but even the Muslims of India were not amused by his fake declaration of love.

Ramzan main jhooth nahee boltay Salman, naughty boy. — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) April 12, 2022

Sharbati Musalman is on a high. https://t.co/c88fujitZA — اخلاص (@tamashbeen_) April 12, 2022

Why do you feel the need to specifically say this? Hadd hoti hai. — Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) April 12, 2022

Apart from ranting against India and cheering terrorists, this colorful Congress politician had also made sexist remarks on Union Minister Smriti Irani in several tweets.

However, now that he is saying he loves Hindus, maybe soon he will say that he loves India as well.