Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Congress leader Salman Nizami tries to show he is all about the love, netizens expose him with his old hate tweets

While it was very charitable of Nizami not to hate Hindus, netizens were quick to expose his hypocrisy by sharing his old hate-filled tweets against India

OpIndia Staff
Salman Nizami
Congress leader Salman Nizami (Image source: India TV)
Ram Navami this year saw several incidents of stone-pelting on Ram Navami processions by Islamists across the country. From Gujarat to Bengal, Odisha to Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand, several incidents of stone-pelting on Hindu religious processions were reported across India. While some blamed Hindus for entering Muslim areas, others straight out called the stoning of Hindu processions a Muslim genocide.

In between all that, Congress leader Salman Nizami tried to portray himself as an apostle of peace by putting out a tweet that even though he is a Muslim, he doesn’t hate Hindus.

While it was very charitable of Nizami not to hate Hindus, netizens were quick to expose his hypocrisy by sharing his old hate-filled tweets against India.

Nizami had not only posted hate tweets against India as a country, but he had also expressed open support for terrorists like Afzal Guru. When did this hate-filled Congressi leader turn into this loving version is anybody’s guess, but even the Muslims of India were not amused by his fake declaration of love.

Apart from ranting against India and cheering terrorists, this colorful Congress politician had also made sexist remarks on Union Minister Smriti Irani in several tweets.

However, now that he is saying he loves Hindus, maybe soon he will say that he loves India as well.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

