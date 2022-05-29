After the rape and death threats by Islamists following the uproar over the remarks of BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during a TV discussion, Islamists have now resorted to their age-old tactic of knocking on the doors of Arab and Gulf nations to support their vicious campaign against Hindus as they consider themselves to be their immediate relatives.

Several Islamists, including the brother of Washington Post columnist and financial fraud suspect Rana Ayyub, have reverted to their old strategy of pushing Arab and Gulf countries to assist them in their fight against Hindus in India. Arif Ayyub, the brother of financial fraud accused Rana Ayyub, turned to Twitter and suggested that the Gulf nations restrict their fuel supplies to India in order to make Hindus in India suffer. The Islamists are leaving no stone unturned to target Nupur Sharma even though all she did was quote some facts about Prophet Mohammad which are written in Islamic scriptures.

Quoting the tweet of her sister Rana Ayyub and tagging Aramco, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Arif wrote, “India runs on Oil from middle-east, a region of Islamic nations. If these nations were to stop their supplies for a month, Indians, of which a vast majority are such Muslim-hating Hindus, would suffer greatly.”

Screenshot of the tweet.

Several other social media users posted on similar lines inviting Islamic intervention from the Arab countries. A user wrote, “Instead of expecting any legal action in India, the clip of Nupur Sharma should be made viral in Gulf…” He also dragged in author and professor Anand Ranganathan stating he abuses Islam.

Screenshot of the tweet.

Arif Ayyub, who is presently encouraging Gulf nations to interfere in Indian affairs, had earlier gone on an erratic tirade against the Saudi and UAE royal families after a Saudi-led coalition retaliated against the Islamist Houthi movement in Yemen for carrying out a deadly drone assault in the UAE in January this year. In subsequent tweets, Arif had declared that the Islamic world will experience a rebirth if the rulers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are ousted.

Notably, Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan also took similar lines in 2020 when he sought Arab intervention in Indian affairs after alleging that Muslims are persecuted in India.