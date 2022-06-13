Three days after Islamists went on a rampage across the country against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, several posters supporting her have appeared in the Gopalganj district in Bihar. The posters have reportedly been put up in strategic locations in the city around marketplaces, educational institutions, parks, and temples on the intervening night of June 12 (Sunday) and June 13 (Monday).

The posters read “I support Nupur Sharma”. It also featured a photo of the former BJP spokesperson, who has been the target of a vicious campaign by rabid Islamists since Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared a video of her comments on Prophet Muhammad last month.

Since these posters have emerged, the state’s Intelligence Department and the Police Department have been on high alert.

According to media reports, these posters have been put up by Hindu organizations in Bihar.

Permission denied for a match against Nupur Sharma

Meanwhile, the police in Gopalganj have refused to grant permission for a ‘protest march’ against Nupur Sharma. Reyazul Haque, a former RJD MLA, had sought police permission to take out the rally on June 12.

Letter sent by Gopalganj police to Reyazul Haque denying permission to take out a protest rally against Nupur Sharma

Dubbed a ‘protest march’, Reyazul Haque had said that the rally would start from Ambedkar Chowk on June 12. The police, however, denied permission saying that it would endanger social harmony. On being denied permission for the rally, Haq began spreading bizarre conspiracy theories. He said that the district administration suspected that the RSS would incite riots and violence if he was given permission to hold the rally.

He said, “We, along with Ulema and others, have agreed to call off this protest. We don’t want authorities to take any sort of action against our people. We will write to the President of India seeking strict action against the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. I implore Rasool’s followers to remain calm and patient wherever they may be.”

Meanwhile, a Muslim organization has filed a formal complaint with a police station in Gopalganj, requesting that an FIR be registered against Nupur Sharma. Simultaneously, the administration is compiling a list of those who are attempting to destabilize communal harmony via social media. So far, 70 such persons have been identified, according to the police.

How and why Islamists have been targeting the ex-BJP spokesperson

Islamists have continued to hound and threaten the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family since the time Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared her video with a commentary on Prophet Mohammad to encourage trolls to attack her. In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate on the disputed Gyanvapi structure, Nupur Sharma asked what if she makes offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism.

Since then, the intimidation campaign against the former BJP spokesperson has continued unabated, with domestic and foreign Islamists baying for her blood. Multiple death and beheading threats have come her way. A number of FIRs have also been filed against her in different states of India. Despite her suspension from the BJP over her alleged ‘blasphemy’ and subsequent apology, Islamists have continued to target her with threats. There are multiple bounties on her head as well now ranging from Rs 20 lakhs to 1 Crore.

The worsening situation over the remarks reached rock bottom on the 10th of June 2022 as Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous parts of the country following the Friday Namaz. In some places, the enraged mob set fire to Nupur Sharma’s effigy and posters, while in others, stones were thrown, injuring cops and citizens, and causing property damage.

Hindus come out in large numbers in support of Nupur Sharma

However, since the time Islamists have run a vile campaign against Nupur Sharma, many Hindus have also come out in support of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. OpIndia reported how Gujarat’s Naari Gaurav Suraksha Samiti (Women Pride Protection Committee) held a rally in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 12, in support of Nupur Sharma. Moreover, a video had gone viral wherein thousands of Hindus from Nepal came out in support of Nupur Sharma following the death threats she received.