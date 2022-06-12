Gujarat: Women’s group to hold rally in Ahmedabad in support of Nupur Sharma who is receiving death threats by Islamists

Naari Gaurav Suraksha Samiti (Women Pride Protection Committee) will be holding a rally in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 12, in support of Nupur Sharma.

Naari Gaurav Suraksha Samiti rally

As per a statement issued by the organisation, Nupur Sharma’s statements on Prophet Muhammad has allegedly hurt religious sentiments of some and an FIR has also been made on her. She had no intention to hurt anyone’s feelings and now with the FIR the matter is sub judice. Hence, as a civil society, we must let the law take its course, the statement said.

However, some people of particular faith have created a riots-like situation and under the garb of peaceful protests have taken to violence. ‘They have also called for Nupur Sharma’s beheading. Some have even demanded death sentence for her. The situation has escalated so bad that a civil war-like situation has emerged. This is very dangerous for the secular fabric of our nation,’ the statement read.

Adding that the Nupur Sharma incident is not about Hindu-Muslim but about the respect to constitution of India and also about the respect of woman of India. Hence, instead of waiting for the law to take its course, this kind of violence is condemnable. Hence the organisation is going to hold a silent protest calling for ‘Ruk Jao’ (stop) to the violence that has descended upon the streets of India. The peaceful rally will be held later on Sunday between 5 PM to 6 PM.

AltNews’ Mohammed Zubair triggered the abuse on Nupur Sharma

In last week of May 2022, during a debate on Times Now, Nupur Sharma made certain comments on Prophet Muhammad which have also been stated in the Islamic scriptures. Her comments were in response to the constant slew of mockery of the Shivling found inside the wuzukhana of the disputed Gyanvapi structure.

Soon after the debate, AtlNews cofounder Muhammed Zubair shared part of the clip on his social media handle and called for action against her. Subsequently, his rabid followers started giving death and rape threats to Nupur Sharma. Zubair and other Islamists like Washington Post Columnist Rana Ayyub and others then started tagging Middle Eastern countries authorities, in a bid to embarrass India on an international platform. They even asked the Middle Eastern countries to stop oil to India over Sharma’s statement.

The BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal over the statements. However, the threats to their lives and lives of their loved ones continue. It has been over a week since then but riots have taken place after Friday namaz (Islamic prayer) in various parts of India. In fact, mainstream politicians have also asked for Nupur Sharma to be hanged publicly after some people in Belgavi hung an effigy of hers hanging from a crane right outside the mosque. The Taliban, when it came to power back in Afghanistan last year had started hanging dissenters publicly on crane like that.