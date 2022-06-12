Sunday, June 12, 2022
Hindus in Nepal show up in support of Nupur Sharma, hold rallies raising Jai Shri Ram slogans

In videos that have gone viral on social media, one can see people carrying out rally in Nupur Sharma's support while holding Nepal's flag.

OpIndia Staff
Image courtesy: Twitter (@HinduArmy0)
5

Thousands of Hindus from Nepal turned out in support of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma following the death threats she has received after her remarks on the Islamic prophet, as per videos that have gone viral on the internet. Visuals have emerged of people rallying with placards reading “We Support Nupur Sharma” and Jai Shri Ram chants raised along with Nepal flags.

Several videos have surfaced on Twitter and other social media platforms showing people holding placards in support of Nupur Sharma with the Nepali flag. Another video was posted on the video streaming platform YouTube also in which a huge number of people can be seen rallying in support of Nupur Sharma and the officers of the Nepali police around.

Nupur Sharma is garnering global support in the wake of global outcry over her words and widespread violent protests in various cities. The rallies in Nepal are one such incident. Recently, Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders stood in support of Nupur Sharma. In the Netherlands, Wilders has frequently taken a harsh stance against Islamic radicalism. Even Wilders has received multiple death threats after he showed up his support for Nupur Sharma.

Several Hindu seers have also openly supported Nupur Sharma in this controversy. Hindu saints explicitly stated at the Dharma Parishad in Kashi that those threatening Nupur Sharma should be caught and punished. They also denounced the violence that erupted in several parts of the nation during the Friday Namaz on June 10th, 2022. 

The controversy around the alleged ‘blasphemous’ statements has escalated, with many reports of violence in various locations during rallies against Nupur Sharma. On Friday, June 10, 2022, there were acts of violence by Islamist mobs in different parts of the country in protest of Nupur Sharma’s so-called controversial speech, which Islamists deem blasphemy.

On the 10th of June, Islamists attacked police officers in the holy city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh during ‘protests’ against suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma for her statements about Prophet Muhammad. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, a confrontation erupted between police and so-called demonstrators at Panchla Bazar in Howrah.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed state and union territory police chiefs to be prepared and vigilant, as they would be on target following Friday’s violent rallies across the country, with Muslim crowds pelting stones and becoming violent in several cities.

