On June 6, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a press release in which it stated that the party respects all religions and it is against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The press release came amid threats by Islamists to BJP National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma over alleged ‘blasphemy’. However, it is unclear in what context BJP has issued the statement.

Press Release issued by BJP. Source: BJP.org

In the statement signed by National General Secretary Arun Singh, the party said, “During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion.”

They further added, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.

India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion.”

Speaking about the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, they said, “As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal, and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development.”

Threats against Nupur Sharma

During a TV debate, Nupur Sharma, National Spokesperson of BJP, stated some facts as per the Islamic texts that irked the Muslims. She argued that since people are mocking the Hindu faith repeatedly, they can also mock other religions referring to Islamic beliefs.

Taking that video out of context, propaganda website AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair had shared it with his Twitter followers, declaring Nupur a rabid communal hatemonger and someone who can incite riots. He dog-whistled an online mob against Sharma and accused her of insulting Prophet Muhammad. He was supported by other Islamists, many of whom issued death and rape threats to her and her family. So far, no action has been taken against Muhammad Zubair.

Three FIRs against Nupur Sharma have been registered. First FIR was registered based on the complaint of dubious Islamic organization Raza Academy on May 29. The second FIR was registered against her based on the complaint of one Mohammad Gurfan of Mumbra. The third FIR was registered in Hyderabad, and it was shared on social media by AIMIM chief Assadudin Owais.

Sharma has received death threats, and bounties were announced against her not only in India but in Pakistan as well.

Statement by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagawat

Recently, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had said that the disputed structure of the Gyanvapi mosque has a history that cannot be disputed. Several temples were desecrated by Islamic invaders, and Hindu society just intends to recover them.

The RSS chief further said, “We cannot change history. Neither today’s Hindus nor Muslims created it. It happened at that time. Islam was brought into India from outside by the Islamic invaders. In the attacks, hundreds of Devasthans (temples) were demolished to crush the morale of those who wanted independence. The Hindu society places a special emphasis on them, special reverence is about them.”