On Monday (June 13), Congress leader Nagma Morarji courted controversy after she tweeted a fake letter attributed to India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The purported letter directed Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to provide Z security to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on an urgent basis.

“In current scenario, I recommend you to evaluate emerging threats to the family house of Smt Nupur Sharma in Dehradun and provide Z security on urgent basis,” the letter said.

Screengrab of the letter tweeted by Nagma Morarji

Furthermore, the alleged letter identified Nupur Sharma as an RSS ideologue who could help achieve the goal of a Hindu Rashtra.

“Both Shri Ajay Gupta and Smt Nupur Sharma are icons to promote Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology that will ultimately lead us to accomplish Hindu Rashtra goal,” the letter claimed.

While tweeting a copy of the letter, Nagma Moraraji wrote, “No remorse by even the Home Minister of our country. Instead, he endorses what she stated on Prophet Muhammad. He says she is a role model for Hindu Rashtra when the ethos of our country is Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai. Quite understandable when BJP Minister garlands lynchers.”

Nagma Morarji deletes fake letter on being caught

Journalist Swati Goel Sharma was quick to call out her bluff. She tweeted, “This is how braindead former Bollywood professional and now Congress leader Nagma Morarji is. She is tweeting a letter in name of Amit Shah that has fake written all over it.”

On being pointed out that the letter is fake, Morarji quickly deleted her tweet without bothering to tender an apology.

This is the tweet, before it’s deleted https://t.co/ExbpaDPeYs — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) June 13, 2022

However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader had tweeted a photoshopped image to peddle her agenda. In April 2019, she shared a morphed picture of Sambit Patra to claim that the promise of LPG stoves made by PM Modi was hollow.

Nagma Morarji tweeted a picture wherein Patra was seen having food on the roadside with a homeless couple. The image showed a woman cooling on a chulha instead of an LPG stove. On investigation, Opindia found that the image was in fact a merger of two different pictures.