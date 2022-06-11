The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday, June 11 arrested the Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani, who had digitally recreated the act of beheading the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The police had registered an FIR against the YouTuber under sections 505 and 506 IPC at Safa Kadal Police Station in the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, after his gory video went viral.

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani has been arrested. he had uploaded an incriminating video on YouTube which is against public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. FIR registered u/s 505 and 506 IPC at Safa Kadal Police Station: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

On Friday, June 10, when several Islamists, baying for the blood of the ex-BJP spokesperson ran riots across India, the accused posted a disturbing video on his Youtube channel named ‘Deep Pain Fitness’.

In the said video, Wani could be heard as saying, “No action…Gustak-e-Rasool ki eki hi saza… Sarr Kalam (The punishment for blasphemy is beheading).” The Youtuber then proceeded to behead an image of Nupur Sharma with an axe. The gory video also showed Wani, holding the former BJP leader’s severed head and tossing it away with disgust.

The matter came to light after journalist Aditya Raj Kaul posted a snippet of the video on Twitter.

Kashmir based YouTuber Faisal Wani with YouTube Account of Deep Pain Fitness shares most violent graphic video showing him beheading Nupur Sharma. Hope @KashmirPolice acts in time before he provokes further violence and rioting. Brainwashed idiot. This is scary. @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/cJL1VRIW79 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 10, 2022

Following outrage on social media, Wani claimed innocence in the hopes of averting legal action. On Saturday (June 11) night, he claimed, “Yesterday, I had made a VFX video about Nupur Sharma which went viral all over India. And an innocent person (beguna) such as me got implicated in the controversy.”

He made an emotional appeal to his audience by claiming that his source of livelihood had taken a hit in recent times.

Islamists issue death threats to Nupur Sharma, announce bounties on her head

Islamists have continued to hound and threaten the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family since the time Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared her video with a commentary on Prophet Mohammad to encourage trolls to attack her.

In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, Nupur Sharma asked what if she makes offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism.

Since then, the intimidation campaign against the former BJP spokesperson has continued unabated, with domestic and foreign Islamists baying for her blood. Multiple death and beheading threats have come her way. A number of FIRs have also been filed against her in different states of India. Despite her suspension from the BJP over her alleged ‘blasphemy’ and subsequent apology, Islamists have continued to target her with threats. There are multiple bounties on her head as well now ranging from Rs 20 lakhs to 1 Crore.

The worsening situation over the remarks reached rock bottom on the 10th of June 2022 as Islamist mobs ran riot in numerous states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Karnataka etc, following the Friday Namaz. In some places, the enraged mob set fire to Nupur Sharma’s effigy and posters, while in others, stones were thrown, injuring cops and citizens, and causing property damage.