In the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on May 3, Friday, Islamists had singled out the Hindus by their names and assaulted them, reports Zee News. The violence had erupted over a call by Islamists to shut down the shops in the area in protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad

After Friday prayers, the Muslim mob began forcing Hindus in the Beconganj district to close their shops. When they objected, the enraged mob began throwing stones at Hindus. The Islamists insisted on knowing the names of the people, and those who were Hindus were attacked.

As per the report by Zee News, a rickshaw puller passing by was stopped by the enraged Islamists and asked for his name. The rickshaw puller identified himself as Mukesh. The Islamists brutally assaulted him after learning he was a Hindu. He was struck in his head which left him critically injured. The Islamists fled leaving Mukesh in a pool of blood. The critically injured driver was later rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains critical.

CM Yogi Adityanath invokes Gangster Act against perpetrators

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the UP Director General of Police (DGP) and state Chief Secretary, as well as the additional chief secretary, home, to use the Gangster Act and the National Security Act (NSA) against the troublemakers, imposing the strictest sections to serve as a deterrent to others.

Yogi Adityanath has further ordered authorities to act against the perpetrators under the National Security Act (NSA). The police have been ordered to confiscate the properties of the perpetrators and use bulldozers if necessary so that, in future, no one dares to spoil the atmosphere in the state by spreading communal fury.

‘Bulldozers would run’: Yogi government orders action after violence in Kanpur; 18 arrested so far



Watch for details pic.twitter.com/RQ0sU8gbi3 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the police have registered 3 FIRs in connection with the violence that erupted in Beaconganj, Kanpur, on Friday. Two FIRs have been filed by the police, while the third FIR has been filed based on the complaint received by the assaulted victims. In the FIR, 40 known people have been named as accused. Additionally, 1000 unidentified people have also been named as accused in the case.

ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar gave an update on the event, saying that additional forces, including 12 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, had been sent to the area. He informed that as of now, 18 people have been arrested and CCTV footage has been obtained, based on which the criminals would be identified and action taken against them under the Gangster Act.

Kanpur violence

On Friday, June 3, OpIndia reported how days after BJP Spokeswoman Nupur Sharma received death threats for allegedly committing ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad, severe violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district over it. The Muslim community had given a call for a shutdown in the area to protest against Sharma, and the shutdown turned violent after the Friday prayers.

According to the reports, the members of the Muslim community clashed with the State Police and other civilians and pelted stones in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana. Controversy erupted after Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi called for a ‘market bandh’ in protest against the alleged remarks made by Sharma last week.

Hundreds of Islamists joined the protest on June 3 and began to pelt stones after the Friday Namaz. The Police responded to the violence and lathi-charged some of the protesters. While they tried to get the situation under control, fierce stone pelting continued intermittently.

Reports mention that the Islamists also carried out a procession to protest against the BJP spokesperson and a couple of shots were also fired. At least six people have been injured in the violence.