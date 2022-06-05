After BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal over their comments allegedly insulting Islam and Prophet Mohammed, it has become clear that Indian government faced massive pressures from Islamic Gulf nations over the issue. After Qatar govt summoned the Indian ambassador demanding apology from Indian govt, now the Kuwait govt has also informed that they had summoned the Indian Ambassador over the same issue.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kuwait has issued a statement saying that they had summoned the Ambassador of India and handed him a protest note, rejecting and denouncing the statements made by an official in the ruling party against the Prophet. In a statement issued today, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the Indian Ambassador was summoned today, and the Deputy Minister in the ministry handed over a note to the ambassador.

They informed that the note categorically rejects and condemns the ‘insulting’ comments made by the ruling party leaders on Prophet Mohammed, Islam and Muslims. They added that Kuwaiti government welcomes the statement by BJP in this regard, announcing the suspension of the leaders.

However, like Qatar govt, the Kuwait government has also demanded a public apology for the comments, saying that continuation of such comments without deterrence or punishment will increase extremism and religious hatred. The ministry also added that such statements reflect the ignorance the message of peace and tolerance of the Islamic religion, and the great role Islam has played in building civilisations in all countries in the world including India.

It is notable that this note is almost similar to the note issued by the Qatar govt. Both statements condemn the statements, welcome the suspension, demand apology, issues threats over such comments, and then concludes with saying how Islam has built civilisations including India.

The Indian Ambassador to Kuwait is yet to issue any statement on the issue. The Indian Ambassador to Qatar had issued a statement, saying that those alleged comments against Islam does reflect the views of Government of India, adding that they are views of fringe elements. The embassy had also said that strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks.

Amid the growing anti-India sentiments in Gulf countries spread mostly by Indians there over the alleged blasphemous comments by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, BJP had issued a statement today, strongly denouncing insult of any religious personalities. The press release came amid threats by Islamists to the leaders over alleged ‘blasphemy’.

The statement had added, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

Moments after issuing the statement, BJP suspended Nupur Sharma pending investigation on her comments in a TV debate, and terminated Naveen Jindal from the party for his tweets. The party said that they had expressed views which are contrary to the party’s position on various matters.