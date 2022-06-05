The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar have informed that they had summoned the Indian ambassador to official condemn the comments by BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed. In a statement issued today, the ministry informed that today Indian Ambassador to Qatar Dr. Deepak Mittal was summoned by the ministry to hand over a note, “expressing the disappointment of the State of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed (may blessings and peace be upon him, Islam and Muslims)”.

They said that Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, handed the note to the Ambassador of India. The statement added that the Qatar govt welcomes the statement issued by BJP distancing itself from the comments, and suspending the leaders who had made comments on the Prophet.

However, Qatar govt is not happy with this only, and is demanding a public apology from the Indian government of India. “State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization, which will create a cycle of violence and hate,” the statement said.

“The State of Qatar affirmed that these insulting remakes would lead to incitement of religious hatred, and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world, and indicate the clear ignorance of the pivotal role that Islam has played in the development of civilizations around the world, including in India,” the Qatar Foreign Ministry added issuing a direct threat against any comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The Indian Embassy to Qatar have responded to this statement by the ministry, confirming that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised with regard to some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

Reflecting the statement by BJP, the ambassador also said that those alleged comments alleged Islam does reflect the views of Government of India, saying that they are views of fringe elements. “The tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements,” the Ambassador told the Foreign Ministry of Qatar.

“In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions,” said the Embassy, adding that “strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks”.

The Embassy further added that vested interests that are against India – Qatar relations are inciting people using those derogatory comments.

Amid the growing anti-India sentiments in Gulf countries spread mostly by Indians there over the alleged blasphemous comments by BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, BJP had issued a statement today, strongly denouncing insult of any religious personalities. The press release came amid threats by Islamists to the leaders over alleged ‘blasphemy’.

The statement had added, “The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

Moments after issuing the statement, BJP suspended Nupur Sharma pending investigation on her comments in a TV debate, and terminated Naveen Jindal from the party for his tweets. The party said that they had expressed views which are contrary to the party’s position on various matters.