The police have revealed that the Islamists who ran amok on the streets of Ranchi in Jharkhand on June 10, after the Friday Namaz in protest against Nupur Sharma’s remark, used a WhatsApp group named ‘Wasseypur gang’ to mobilise the rampaging mob. The Ranchi police are now searching for the admin of the group. As per the report, the admin of the group was trying to gather the mob at Iqra masjid, one of the two places where violence broke out.

The police is currently going through the group and members of the group along with messages shared.

So far, one person has been arrested and 16 others have been detained in the case. According to authorities, an investigation into the identification procedure is underway, and required action will be taken against the identified accused, the police added.

The police have registered 25 FIRs against “thousands” of people in the aftermath of violent protests by Islamists against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that also reached the Jharkhand capital of Ranchi. Violent protests broke out in the city on Friday, 10th June, over the alleged ‘blasphemous’ comments by Nupur Sharma, and as per the police, the protests gathered pace after the Friday Namaz.

Islamists took to the streets in protest against the remarks of Nupur, and all the shops in the area were closed as a part of the protest. After the Friday prayers, the protests grew in intensity and resulted in stone-pelting, arson and vandalism. Islamists pelted stones at police officials and set vehicles ablaze. A local Police officer was injured during the violence along with some other police personnel. As per reports, the rioters also opened fire.

Police had also fired in the air besides resorting to lathi-charge to control the mob which spilt out on the road after Friday prayers and pelted stones and shouted slogans.

Till late evening on Friday, six injured were brought to Sadar Hospital. Two others had sustained bullet injuries and were referred to RIMS hospital where they succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

Following the violence during the protests against Nupur Sharma, a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit areas in Ranchi. The internet service has also been suspended. The administration has asked the citizens not to venture out or will be taken into custody. Section 144 has been imposed.