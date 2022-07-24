AAP govt passes off Bangladeshi Islamic cleric as Indian freedom fighter

The Aam Aadmi Party-led-Delhi government has put up a flex board in Jamia Nagar in Delhi wherein it passed off an Islamic cleric from Bangladesh as an Indian freedom fighter. As per reports, the contentious banner was hung by AAP in Jamia Nagar ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party reportedly wanted to portray freedom fighter Mahmud Hasan Deobandi but ended up featuring Bangladeshi cleric Maulana Mahmudul Hasan on the flex board.

Mahmud Hasan Deobandi (1851-1920) was an Indian scholar and the founder of the Jamila Millia Islamia University. He was reportedly the first student of Darul Uloom Deoband.

Maulana Mahmudul Hasan (left), Mahmud Hasan Deobandi (right), images via The Daily Star and India Today

Maulana Mahmudul Hasan (1950-present), on the contrary, is an Islamic scholar and public speaker from Bangladesh. He is a native of Charkharicha village in Mymensingh district. He was elected as the Chairman of Bangladesh Qawmi Madrasa Education Board (Befaq) in 2020.

While speaking about the matter, veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta tweeted – This Arvind Kejriwal says “We are the offspring (aulad) of Bhagat Singh.” His sidekicks claim “We are the true patriots. Of course.”

“That’s why they showcase a Bangladeshi Maulana, born in 1950 in East Pakistan, as an Indian freedom fighter. No, it is not an error,” he emphasised. Despite being months since the incorrect banner was originally put up, the Delhi government did not bother to make the necessary changes.

After media reports highlighted the ‘blunder’ by the party, AAP removed the Bangladeshi cleric from the poster, leaving an ugly gap in between.

The poster was put up ahead of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to be celebrated on August 15, 2022, to coincide with India completing 75 years of Indian independence.

In addition to the celebrations on 15th August, on August 14, the black day would be observed as Vibhishika Memorial Day or ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ as announced by PM Narendra Modi last year.

The partition was outlined in the Indian Independence Act 1947 and resulted in the dissolution of the British Raj. According to official numbers, at least 2 million lives were lost during the partition and nearly 20 million people were displaced. The unofficial numbers are much higher than the official ones.