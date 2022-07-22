Based on a report from the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended an investigation into the controversial Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The report alleges breaches of the GNCTD Act of 1991, the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) of 1993, the Delhi Excise Act of 2009, and the Delhi Excise Rules of 2010. The liquor mafia was also granted a benefit of Rs 144 crores, according to the report.

The Chief Secretary’s report, which was sent to both LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, “indicate substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level, wherein the Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia, took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.”

“Sisodia also allegedly extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the exchequer,” the report further added.

It is noteworthy that the Excise Department decided to waive Rs. 144.36 crores of the tendered licence fee for the liquor market only, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, even as migrants were leaving the city due to a lack of basic subsistence income, street vendors were struggling to make a living, and all other business establishments were at risk of shutdown.

According to the report, this was done solely to enrich private liquor merchants set to provide financial rewards to those at the top levels of government, including Manish Sisodia, Minister in Charge of Excise & Finance.

This move follows an official statement issued earlier this month announcing that the Delhi government had renewed the licences of those providing country liquor in the national capital by one month. Licensees will be required to pay a pro-rated licencing cost for the extension.

The Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22 of the Kejriwal government has come under fire for giving unauthorised financial favours to licensees of alcoholic beverages after bids were called, causing enormous losses to the exchequer. The policy, which was opposed by civil society, religious groups, educational institutions, and Parents’ Bodies, was introduced in the midst of the Delta wave of the Covid pandemic and went into effect on November 17, last year, with retail licences awarded to private bidders for 849 vends spread across the city divided into 32 zones. Manish Sisodia, the Minister in Charge of the Excise Department, is expected to come under the CBI’s investigation in this inquiry.