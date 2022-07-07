On Thursday, the Kerala Police arrested Malayalam actor Shreejit Ravi for allegedly exhibiting nudity in front of two minor girls aged 14 and 9 respectively. The incident happened near the SN Park in the Ayyanthole area of Thrissur after which a complaint was registered at the Thrissur Police station. The Police arrested him under section 11 of the POCSO Act. While the girls didn’;t recognise him, they were able to identity him in CCTV footages, based on which the actor was arrested.

According to the reports, the incident took place on July 4 when Shreejit Ravi, who is the son of popular TV actor TG Ravi, arrived at the SN Park in Thrissur. As the two minor girls walked towards him near the car, Shreejit got out and allegedly began to show his genitals to the minor girls.

The girls informed about the incident to their parents who lodged an official complaint at the Thrissur Police Station. The girls in the complaint mentioned that the man whom they couldn’t identify had arrived in the black car. The Police during the investigation checked the CCTV footage and traced the car number to know that the car belonged to actor Shreejit Ravi. The Police booked him under the POCSO act after the girls recognized him in the CCTV footage.

Reports mention that the actor who has been booked for the obscene act also confessed during the investigation that he has been undergoing treatment for his behavioral disorder. Notably, this is not the first time that the actor has been booked for an obscene act. A few years ago, he was detained in a similar case.

He was arrested in the year 2016 after a group of 14 school girls from Palakkad accused him of exposing himself to them in public. Later, he was granted bail. However, the case did not come into the limelight again. The parents of the minor girls had also accused the police had sabotaged the case without collecting the necessary evidence.

In the current case, it is being claimed that the actor has a behavioral disorder and is under treatment. He has been arrested by the Kerala Police for exhibiting his genitals in front of two minor girls in public. He has been booked under section 11 of the POCSO Act.