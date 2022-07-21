The government of Rajasthan has finally agreed to declare Adibadri Dham and Kankanchal areas in Deeg, Bharatpur as forest areas. With the announcement, the 550+ days old protest of the saints has come to an end. However, the government woke up only after one of the protesting saints, Baba Vijaydas, attempted to self-immolate while chanting Radhe Radhe. The video of the saint running while flames engulfed him went viral on social media on Wednesday.

3 साल से आंदोलन कर रहे #आदिबद्री के संतों को आज सवेरे आत्मदाह करने की नौबत आ गयी है। सरकार #कृष्णभूमि पर खनन बंद नहीं कर रही है।

कल भरतपुर DM से रूबरू मिला लेकिन वो स्थिति की नाजुकता नही समझते- संत के आत्मदाह का जिम्मेदार भरतपुर कलेक्टर व प्रशासन है- @RajCMO आप कब एक्शन लेंगे ? pic.twitter.com/ZmBhkQZ2Ai — Vijay Bainsla (@VijaySBainsla) July 20, 2022

The agitation ended after the state government’s assurance

Following the attempt to self-immolate by Baba Vijaydas, the matter gained attention at the national level, and the state government got into action. As per recent developments in the matter, Vishvendra Nath Singh, Minister of State, Rajashtan, met with the saints and requested them to end the agitation. The state government, via the minister, assured the saints that their demands would be fulfilled in 15 days.

Earlier, speaking to OpIndia, Radhakant Tiwari of Braj Parvat Paryavaran Sanrakshan Samiti explained the matter and informed us about the solution that the government had proposed. On Wednesday, Tiwari said, “The agitation against the illegal mining was ongoing for over 550 days. We contacted the state government on several occasions, but they did not pay heed to our demands. We even met Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and submitted a memorandum with our demands, but no action was taken. Every time we approached the government, we only got assurances.”

He further added, “The illegal mining has been going on for years. The region is sacred to us, our Aradhya Bhagwan Badri is not only living in the temple here, but the whole mountain is living Devta for us. After Baba Vijaydas attempted to self-immolate himself, the government sprung into action. We have been informed that all our demands are being fulfilled, and the area will be declared a forest land within 15 days.” The mining taking place in the area is expected to be shifted to some other place within one month.

Saints had warned of consequences if the government failed to fulfill the demand

The saints tried all possible ways to convince the state government not to allow mining in the area. However, after waiting for over 500 days and countless empty assurances, the saints decided to take the matter forward. Around ten days ago, Baba Hariboldas announced that if the government did not listen to them, he would self-immolate himself in front of the Chief Minister’s residence on July 19. The government had approached them and demanded more time.

Initially, the saints decided to wait, but till July 19, no further action was taken by the government. Baba Narayandas, as a part of the protest, climbed a mobile tower in Pasopa village. As soon as the information reached other saints in the area, they gathered to support Baba Narayandas. Meanwhile, Baba Hariboldas was detained by the Police to stop him from self-immolating.

Authorities tried to convince Baba Narayandas but failed. He was given glucose and food on the tower. He stayed on the tower the next day. While everyone was busy convincing Baba Narayandas to come down, Baba Vijayadas went behind the area where saints were protesting and poured kerosene on himself. He lit himself on fire and ran towards the protest site while chanting Radhe Radhe.

Police and locals rushed to save him. However, by the time they dozed off the fire, the saint had suffered severe burns. He was shifted to the hospital for treatment. Following the incident, district collector Alok Ranjan, IG Gaurav Srivastava, SP Shyam Singh, zonal commissioner Sanwarmal Verma, and many other high-ranking officials reached the spot and tried to calm the situation down.

Collector Alok Ranjan said in a statement, “The condition of Sadhu Vijaydas (who set himself on fire) in Deeg is stable now. The sadhus have ended their protest (on stone mining). The state government will issue a notification declaring it a forest area in the next 15 days. Old mines are located here. These mines will be shifted, and around 2,500 people who will be unemployed will be given employment elsewhere. The state government wants to make it (stone mining area) a religious tourist destination.”

Rajasthan | These mines will be shifted and about 2,500 people who will be unemployed as a result, will be employed somewhere else…The state govt intends to make it (stone mining area) into a religious tourism spot: Bharatpur DC Alok Ranjan (20.7) pic.twitter.com/0HzXy9yHuR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 21, 2022

Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti President and MCB community leader Vijay Singh Bainsla had warned the administration about the possible consequences of taking things lightly. It is notable that some of the saints who were agitating were from the Gujjar community. He had shared a letter dated July 15 with the CM of Rajasthan where the Braj Parvat Paryavaran Sanrakshan Samiti urged him to take action as the saints had decided to self-immolate themselves due to the inaction of the state government.

Speaking to OpIndia, Bainsla, who is the son of prominent Gujjar leader, late Kirori Lal Bainsla, said he was approached by the saints to intervene in the matter.

He said, “These saints have been agitating for over 550 days. The government was sitting idle on it. They were just talking and not doing anything actionable. I went with the concerned people to meet the collector. The collector was talking to others and not to the people who were actually protesting. Had the collector listened to sane advice, the immolation could have been easily avoided. Unfortunately, people take serious things lightly and light things seriously. It should be the other way around. Also, it is noteworthy that the signed agreement is between the administration and the saints. There is no sign of the ministers or any lawmaker.”

The agreement signed by administration and saints.

Upon his request, the agitation ended, and the protest site was cleared.

BJP criticized the state government for taking the matter lightly

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders criticized the state government for inaction and taking the matter lightly. In a video statement, BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia said, “The saints were protesting against the illegal mining for over 550 days. Even after the assurance from the state government, there was no action taken on the demands of the saints. As a result, one of the protesting saints, Vijaydas Ji, attempted to self-immolate himself. It is a clear case of the arrogance of the state government that even though there was a ban imposed on illegal mining in 2005, it did not stop.”

एक लापरवाह, निरंकुश और अहंकारी सरकार का इससे बड़ा गुनाह नही हो सकता कि सत्ता मद में चूर कांग्रेस को जगाने के लिए समाज को दिशा देने वाले एक साधु को आत्मदाह करने का प्रयास करना पड़ता है। pic.twitter.com/zu8U2985d8 — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) July 20, 2022

He further added, “The whole area comes under Brij 84 region. It is a religious region. The incident has shown the worsening law and order situation in the state. It also shows that the government and administration took the matter lightly.

Speaking to OpIndia, BJP’s District President of Bharatpur, Dr. Shailesh Singh, said, “The protests were happening for the last one and half years. Some time ago, they had met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He had promised that their demands would be fulfilled. However, even after CM’s assurance, no action was taken. One of the saints had warned of self-immolating a few days back. The administration got active and convinced the saint who threatened to self-immolate himself. Another saint Narayan Baba climbed on the tower, and the administration somehow managed to bring him down. However, in the meanwhile, Vijay Baba attempted to self-immolate himself. I went to meet him. Sadly no one from the government came to meet Vijay Baba. We talked to the doctor and got him referred to Jaipur SMS. I can only say this is an anti-Hindu government. They do not care about the Brij culture.”

कनकांचल और आदिबद्री पर्वत,हमेशा से ही हिन्दू समाज की आस्था के केंद्र रहे हैं लेकिन लंबे समय से यहां अवैध खनन हो रहा है। साधु-संतों ने निरंतर आंदोलन के साथ स्थानीय प्रशासन को आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दी थी, इसके बावजूद प्रशासन ने संतों से किसी प्रकार की कोई सकारात्मक वार्ता नहीं की। 2/3 — Dr Shailesh Digamber Singh (@DRSHAILESHBJP) July 20, 2022

BJP has constituted a 5-members inquiry committee that will visit Bharatpur to take stock of the matter.

The state mining minister had claimed mining was legal

Following the attempt of self-immolation by the saint, State Mining Minster Pramod Jain Bhaya claimed that the mining happening in that region was legal. He said, “The place where the saints are protesting has over 50 legal mining sectors that were given by the government on lease. They have been paying the government on time. It is not possible to move them immediately.”

Multiple meetings and memorandums were given to the state government

The agitation against illegal mining started on January 16, 2021. In April 2021, a delegation of the saints met CM Gehlot, but the meeting did not bring any positive news for the protesting saints. Later, in August 2021, a letter by Braj Parvat Paryavaran Sarankshan Samiti was sent to the CM, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and other officials. In the letter, the organization requested them to take concrete action against the illegal mining and declare the region as a forest region so that it can be saved.

The letter read, “It would be very important to mention here that now the agitating saints and villagers have become highly aggrieved, and they are ready to go to any extent. Even many sadhus have decided on self-immolation, while many hundreds of villagers and saints have decided to sit on fast unto death.”

Letter to CM Gehlot, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and others.

It further added, “Recently, on August 5, 14 sadhus had sat on a fast unto death in the presence of thousands of villagers for the protection of both the hills of Braj. After about five days, on the initiative of Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi and on the assurance of MLA Wajib Ali Ji, the fast unto death was converted into a gradual fast which is still going on. There has been a situation of tension in the entire area, and in the surrounding region because of mining on both the hills and at the same time, there is a full possibility of unpleasant incidents happening.”

Though the protests have ended, the next course of action by the saints will be decided after a month when the timeline given by the government gets over.