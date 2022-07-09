Agitation against the government in Sri Lanka has taken a violent turn as the protestors set the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on fire on 9th July 2022. Earlier in the day, the protestors had stormed the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and forced him to flee. With protests already taking place across the country for months after the collapse of the economy in the country, the agitations peaked after the government said that the country has gone bankrupt.

Things worsening in Colombo. Images just in that suggest protesters have broken into the Prime Minister’s private residence and set it on fire. We have live updates on @IndiaToday at: https://t.co/p6JV6FRdlJ pic.twitter.com/ibghzYrBBU — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 9, 2022

After his residence was surrounded by the protestors, President Rajapaksa was reportedly evacuated to a safer location before the protestors could enter. Later, protestors took over the control of the President’s house. People were seen using the swimming pool and the kitchen of the President’s house. However, there were no reports of any violence there, but, the agitations at the Prime Minister’s private house took a dangerous turn as the protestors set the building on fire.

#SriLankaEconomicCrisis | Protesters have broken into the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire. — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) July 9, 2022

Besides Prime Minister’s house, violent protests are continuing at various places in Sri Lanka. Police have lathi-charged and used the tear-gas against the angry protestors. Both the President and the Prime Minister of the island country have resigned to form an all-party government.

Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.”

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis in its history as the country has run out of food, medicine, and fuel, and unrest among the citizens continues to grow. Due to shortages, the govt even banned the sale of fuel for private vehicles. After the fierce protests by the people, President and Prime Minister resigned making way for an all-party government and elections.