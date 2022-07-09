Saturday, July 9, 2022
Sri Lanka: Protestors storm the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, set it on fire

OpIndia Staff
Sri Lanka
Violenet protestors in Sri Lanka set the private residence of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on fire. (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
Agitation against the government in Sri Lanka has taken a violent turn as the protestors set the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on fire on 9th July 2022. Earlier in the day, the protestors had stormed the official residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and forced him to flee. With protests already taking place across the country for months after the collapse of the economy in the country, the agitations peaked after the government said that the country has gone bankrupt.

After his residence was surrounded by the protestors, President Rajapaksa was reportedly evacuated to a safer location before the protestors could enter. Later, protestors took over the control of the President’s house. People were seen using the swimming pool and the kitchen of the President’s house. However, there were no reports of any violence there, but, the agitations at the Prime Minister’s private house took a dangerous turn as the protestors set the building on fire.

Besides Prime Minister’s house, violent protests are continuing at various places in Sri Lanka. Police have lathi-charged and used the tear-gas against the angry protestors. Both the President and the Prime Minister of the island country have resigned to form an all-party government.

Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister.”

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis in its history as the country has run out of food, medicine, and fuel, and unrest among the citizens continues to grow. Due to shortages, the govt even banned the sale of fuel for private vehicles. After the fierce protests by the people, President and Prime Minister resigned making way for an all-party government and elections.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

