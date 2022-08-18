On Thursday, Calcutta High Court asked Sukanya Mondal, the daughter of Trinamool Congress ‘strongman’ and national executive committee member Anubrata Mondal to produce her Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) certificate before the court. It also asked her to submit her mark sheet for all further hearings to take place in the TET case. The next date for the hearing has been fixed for September 1.

Just last week, CBI arrested Anubrata Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

Notably, Sukanya Mondal appeared before the court after the Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed her and five other relatives and close acquaintances of Mondal to appear before it today before 3 pm.

The order was issued in response to a petition alleging that Sukanya and others were illegally hired in state-run schools despite failing to pass the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

According to the petitioner, Sukanya Mondal, and Anubrata Mondal’s PA, Arko Dutta were given appointments at the Kalikapur Primary School in the Bolpur West Circle without clearing the required exam. Satyaki Mondal, his nephew, was hired at Kunjabehari Bolpur Junior Basic School in the same neighbourhood. According to the petition, Anubrata Mondal’s brother, Sumit Mondal, was hired as a teacher at Nowadangal Primary School, and two of Mondal’s close friends, Kasturi Chowdhury and Sujit Bagdi, were hired as teachers at schools in the Bolpur Intensive Circle. According to the petition, none of the accused ever qualified for TET.

Sukanya, according to the petition, has never worked since she was hired, despite the fact that her school is in the Bolpur circle, close to where she lives. Another shocking allegation made by the petitioner was that the school’s attendance register was sent to her house for her to sign.

The arrested TMC leader, however, refuted the allegations leveled at his daughter. “My daughter has passed everything. She has certificates,” on his way to the Alipore Command Hospital, Mondal told the media. “The court will decide about this. Court has not summoned her. Just asked her to submit documents,” added the arrested TMC leader.

Sukanya Mondal refuses to talk to CBI

Incidentally, on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, CBI traced FDs worth approximately Rs 16.97 crores in the name of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his family which are frozen by them. His daughter Sukanya Mondal was also supposed to be questioned in connection with the case, but reportedly she refused to talk to CBI officials.

According to a report by Jagran, a CBI team reached Anubrata Mondal’s residence in Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal at around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The team also included a woman officer. During this time, the officials entered the house, but Sukanya Mondal refused to cooperate with them and answer their questions. According to CBI sources, Sukanya Mondal said she was not in a state of mind to talk as her father was in custody, and she lost her mother a year ago, and she was upset because of all these things. The CBI team tried hard to convince Sukanya Mondal for about ten minutes and asked her to cooperate in the investigation, but she refused to talk.

Sources said Sukanya Mondal’s questioning has become necessary after the CBI traced two companies — ANM Agrochem Foods Pvt Ltd and Neer Developer Pvt Ltd — where she is one of the directors. The second director in these companies is Vidyut Gayen. The CBI suspects that these two companies are shell companies to divert the proceeds of the illegal cattle trade created to hide black money raised from illegal cattle smuggling.

A primary school teacher by profession, Sukanya Mondal owns huge assets. CBI sources said, apart from these two companies, Sukanya Mondal has several personal and joint bank accounts with other family members including her father Anubrata Mondal.

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal arrested by CBI

Notably, the CBI, in a rather dramatic arrest, picked up the heavyweight leader of Trinamool Congress (TMC) from his house in Bolpur, West Bengal, at around 10 in the morning of August 11 in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case. As per reports, a team of the CBI went to his residence with the CRPF being deployed outside and arrested Mamata Banerjee’s top aide. The CBI team was accompanied by a team of 100 CRPF personnel, who had surrounded the residence while the CBI officials entered the house and arrested the TMC leader.