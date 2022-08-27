University Grants Commission (UGC), the regulatory body for higher education in the country, has released a list of fake Universities in India. The list contains the names of a total of 21 institutes from different states, out of them, maximum 8 institutes are from Delhi.

Following the release of this list, people have taunted Arvind Kejriwal that he has made Delhi number one in terms of fake universities. At the same time, opposition parties like the BJP have raised questions about the alleged education model of the AAP government.

In fact, the UGC has released a list of 21 fake universities across the country, which include universities in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh apart from Delhi. UGC said that all these universities were being operated against the rules of the institution. Degrees from these universities will also not be recognized and they do not even have the right to award degrees under UGC rules. Uttar Pradesh is the second highest in terms of these fake universities after Delhi, at 4 such institutions.

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS) is one of such fake universities on the list from Delhi. When we opened the website of AIIPPHS University, we found a picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal there, along with a letter from him. The university has been termed as fake by the UGC. The letter, which appears on the fake university’s website, seems to be issued with the official signature of the Chief Minister of Delhi, and is dated December 18, 2016. There is a photograph of the Delhi Chief Minister as well along with the letter.

In the alleged letter from Arvind Kejriwal, he says, “I am happy to know that All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS) is bringing out its souvenir. I am sure that the souvenir will provide ample opportunities to students to exhibit their writing skills and inspire them for their better future. I extend my best wishes for success of forthcoming publication.” The “fake” university has also claimed the recognition of the Delhi government on its website.

AIIPPHS has also uploaded a certificate on its website, which is from ‘Delhi State Government Paramedical Council’. It is written in this certificate that this university is being run from its office. The official address is stated to be near the BDO office of Alipore. It is also written in the certificate that this university has also met the education standards of the council. It was recognized on April 7, 2021, and was again extended for a year after the completion of a year.

In fact, such letters are frequently used by such institutions so that their credibility is built among the people. It also shows the failure of the bureaucracy, showing that the authorities do not investigate thoroughly before issuing such letters. It may also happen that the education mafia has access to government departments and they are allowed to do such arbitrary things.

We also have to note that having such a certificate does not at all mean that the university is valid in all respects and is not fake. As evident, even if the university is fake, they can come up with such certificates and letters.