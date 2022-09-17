Saturday, September 17, 2022
Amit Shah security lapse: TRS leader parks his car blocking Shah’s convoy in Hyderabad, breaches HM’s security

In a major security lapse, TRS leader Gosula Srinivas reportedly parked his vehicle in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s cavalcade, following which the HM security guards asked him to move the car. When he didn’t, they damaged his car.

Amit Shah’s cavalcade was blocked by a TRS leader
In a major security breach of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s cavalcade during his visit to Hyderabad, TRS leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Shah’s motorcade, following which the Union Minister’s security detail damaged the car.

As per reports, Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Home Minister Amit Shah’s cavalcade in Hyderabad. Following this, the Home Minister’s security guard immediately told him to move the car from the place. After Srinivas did not move the car as instructed, the guards damaged his vehicle.

However, in his defence Srinivas alleged that his car suddenly stopped and by the time he could remove the car the police had vandalised it.

“The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it’s unnecessary tension,” Srinivas said. 

In the visuals that have gone viral on the internet, Srinivas is seen driving a red car whose rear glass had been completely damaged, presumably after he parked the car in front of Amit Shah’s motorcade. 

Shah is in Hyderabad to celebrate the day when Hyderabad was liberated from the oppressive Nizam rule. TRS, the party that is in power in Telangana, is celebrating a 3-day long Telangana National Integration Day.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah during his speech for Hyderbad Liberation Day had applauded the role of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in ‘liberating Hyderabad’ from ‘Razakars’ of Nizams. KTR, on the other hand, hit back at Shah saying that the Union Home Minister has come to Telangana to divide and bully the people of the state and its government.

