Amidst the ongoing anti-Hindu attacks in Leicester, British MP Bob Blackman has come forward in support of the community.

While addressing the Parliament on Thursday (September 22)”, he said, “I condemn the violent attacks on Hindu temples in Leicester and Smethwick, only just night. Next week, the Hindu festival of Navaratri begins.”

“The Hindu community in this country are seriously concerned about their safety in going about their celebrations,” Blackman continued. He also sought details from the new Home Secretary about the arrangements being made to ensure that the Hindu community could celebrate their religion in peace.

Bob Blackman is a Conservative Party politician and a member of the UK Parliament from the Harrow East constituency. Known as the ‘Friend of India’, he talks frequently about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. He often exposes Pakistan-sponsored terror through his tweets.

Blackman was felicitated with the Padma Shri Award in January 2020. In January last year, he tabled a motion in the UK Parliament, commemorating the 31st anniversary of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

The motion expressed deep sadness over the violence perpetrated by the cross-border Islamic terrorists in January 1990 against the Kashmiri Pandit community. He expressed his condolences to the families of Kashmiri Pandits, who were mercilessly killed, raped, and injured during the exodus.

The motion also reiterated that families of Kashmiri Pandits had to flee their homeland to avoid persecution at the hands of the Islamists.

Attacks on Hindus in Leicester and Birmingham

The Hindu community in the UK, particularly in Leicester and Birmingham, is under attack by the Islamists. What initially appeared to be a clash between the two communities following the T20 match between India and Pakistan turned out to be a well-planned and well-organized attack on Hindus, their homes, businesses, and properties in Leicester.

Several arrests were made by the Police following the attack on Hindus in the city. Later, calls were made by the “Islamist influencers” to gather in Birmingham to circle a Hindu temple to mark a “peaceful protest” against an event where Sadhvi Ritambhara was scheduled to appear.

Despite the event being postponed a week before the scheduled date, the Islamists circled the Hindu temple, hurled abuses, and threatened to attack Hindus if they were followers of BJP and RSS.