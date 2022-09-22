After a call for “peaceful protests” on social media, a 200-strong mob of masked Islamists circled the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane in Smethwick, West Midlands, England, on September 20 (local time).

The so-called protest, which was more of an intimidation technique by Islamists, was planned in opposition to Sadhvi Ritambhara’s already-postponed event. Islamist and full-time protestor Shakeel Afsar was seen in a video threatening the Hindu community with violence if Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre does not issue an official statement that they are not associated with BJP/RSS.

Listen to what Shakeel Afsar says and explain to me how Hindus aren’t at risk from Islamist extremism 👇 pic.twitter.com/lZaCiuFGSr — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 21, 2022

Shakeel Afsar, an Islamist, continues to threaten Hindus on social media. One approach used by all Islamists is to openly spew venom against Hindus and then pretend that they have no problem with ordinary Hindus and are only against the Hindutva ideology and its supporters, namely the BJP and the RSS. “Yes good as life they are not supportive of the BJP/RSS extremists we have no issues with the large majority of Hindus But BJP/RSS we will always have an issue !!!”

So, indirectly, Afsar wants the Hindus of Birmingham, England to submit to the demands of Islamists and declare that they will never support a party and an organisation back in India, thousands of miles away. He wants the political opinions and choices of Hindus in Birmingham to be vetted and certified by the local Islamists first.

Yes good as life they are not supportive of the BJP/RSS extremists we have no issues with the large majority of Hindus



But BJP/RSS we will always have a issue !!! — Shakeel Afsar (@ShakeelAfsar8) September 20, 2022

Shakeel Afsar is a known Islamist who has a history of inciting hatred and violence against non-Muslims. The film Lady Of Heaven, which depicted the story of Lady Fatima, the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, was released on June 3, this year. However, a well-known movie chain in the United Kingdom cancelled all shows, citing concerns for employee and customer safety after an Islamist mob led by Shakeel Afsar threatened violent consequences. “Birmingham will not tolerate the disrespect of our prophet. There will be outcomes from your actions. You will have repercussions for your actions. We have been trained from birth that we must defend the honor of our prophet & we will lay our life on the line, Afsar said.

In 2019, Shakeel Afsar led a massive protest against the government-led LGBT equality teachings and sex education drive in schools. He was accused of inflaming tensions by inviting a radical imam to a protest who claimed anal sex and transgenderism were taught in schools. He also had to face trial in court.