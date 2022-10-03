On Monday, October 3, ANI reported a ‘bomb threat’ onboard an Iranian passenger jet flying over Indian airspace. According to initial reports, the passenger airliner was flying from Iran to China.

After the trigger was pressed, the IAF scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases to intercept the plane. The passenger airplane has now left Indian airspace and is now en route to China, said security agencies monitoring the plane.

‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, with final destination in China, triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled. The passenger jet is now moving towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane: Sources pic.twitter.com/5Up2fHURxW — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

ANI further informed that the plane was on its way from Tehran, Iran, to Guangzhou in China. Mahan Air contacted the Delhi airport Air Traffic Control after the airline received a bomb threat, requesting an immediate landing in Delhi.

On way from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou in China, Mahan Air contacted Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing at Delhi. Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft to go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused & left Indian airspace: ATC sources — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

The Indian Air Force immediately dispatched Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter fighters from air bases in Punjab and Jodhpur to intercept the plane that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace.

Meanwhile, the Delhi ATC did not grant permission to the plane to land in Delhi and instead suggested the aircraft should go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused and left the Indian airspace, according to sources.

Though the nature of the threat onboard the aircraft still remains unknown, after clearance, the aircraft was allowed to continue flying toward China. The flight’s movements, however, are being closely tracked by Indian authorities, the report added.