Monday, October 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBomb threat onboard China-bound Iranian passenger flight flying across Indian airspace, IAF scrambles fighter...
News Reports
Updated:

Bomb threat onboard China-bound Iranian passenger flight flying across Indian airspace, IAF scrambles fighter jets: Details

The Indian Air Force immediately dispatched Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter fighters from air bases in Punjab and Jodhpur to intercept the plane that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace.

OpIndia Staff
Mahan Air
Mahan Air requested permission to land the plane in Delhi (Image Source: Atalayar)
8

On Monday, October 3, ANI reported a ‘bomb threat’ onboard an Iranian passenger jet flying over Indian airspace. According to initial reports, the passenger airliner was flying from Iran to China.

After the trigger was pressed, the IAF scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases to intercept the plane. The passenger airplane has now left Indian airspace and is now en route to China, said security agencies monitoring the plane.

ANI further informed that the plane was on its way from Tehran, Iran, to Guangzhou in China. Mahan Air contacted the Delhi airport Air Traffic Control after the airline received a bomb threat, requesting an immediate landing in Delhi.

The Indian Air Force immediately dispatched Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter fighters from air bases in Punjab and Jodhpur to intercept the plane that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace.

Meanwhile, the Delhi ATC did not grant permission to the plane to land in Delhi and instead suggested the aircraft should go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused and left the Indian airspace, according to sources.

Though the nature of the threat onboard the aircraft still remains unknown, after clearance, the aircraft was allowed to continue flying toward China. The flight’s movements, however, are being closely tracked by Indian authorities, the report added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIran Bomb
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,384FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com