'Spices reducing sex power': TMC leader shuts Biryani shops

The Bharatiya Janata Party accuses the West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, of acting arbitrarily on a regular basis. Everything there has degraded into anarchy, from law and order to all other systems. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rabindra Nath Ghosh forced the closure of two local Biryani outlets in Cooch Behar, Bengal, stating that the spices in the dish reduced male vigour.

Rabindra Nath Ghosh, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and current chairman of the Cooch Behar municipality, stated that some individuals have claimed that the ingredients and spices used to prepare Biryani lower male sexual desire.

Ghosh and his team arrived at the stores on Sunday evening and questioned the owners and staff about this affair. There, the outlets’ owners and employees engaged in a heated debate with Ghosh and his companions. Following that, Ghosh requested their trade permits, and when the owners could not present them, the municipality chairman ordered the stores to be shuttered.

“For the past several days there have been complaints from the people of the area that they don’t know which spices are being used to make Biryani that are deterrents to the sexual drive of a man,” TMC leader Ghosh stated.

The current head of the Cooch Behar municipal council further claimed that persons from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were selling Biryani in the region and that the shops were operating without a licence.

“After all the complaints, we came here and found that the shops did not have a trade license. So the shops were closed,” he added.

The proprietors of the two stores sealed by Cooch Behar Municipal President Ghosh, according to reports, have not objected to the measure. At the same time, these shops have not provided any explanation for the allegations made regarding the people’s “male frailty.” However, there has been no formal confirmation that eating biryani or the spices that go with it causes any type of sexual weakness. Furthermore, the spices in the shops have not been tested in any forensic lab.