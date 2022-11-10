On Thursday, November 10, the Congress party released the list of 40 members for the Pradesh Election Committee for Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls (MCD), and the name of 1984 anti-Sikh Riots accused Jagdish Tytler has been included in the list.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been made a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi – 2022 polls.#MCDElection pic.twitter.com/WkN6CZzIUG — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

The committee also includes Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary and AICC General Secretary Anil Maken among its 40 members.

The 250-ward MCD goes to the polls on December 4, and the votes will be counted on December 7. The BJP has held control of the MCD, which was trifurcated into north, south, and east corporations in 2012 and then reunified again earlier this year, for three consecutive terms.

Congress has never tried to distance itself from Jagdish Tytler

The inclusion of Tytler’s name in the list of the Pradesh Election Committee for the MCD elections 2022 does not come as a surprise considering Congress’ policy of patronizing the accused in the anti-Sikh riots.

Last month on the 26th, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga took to Twitter to share that Jagdish Tytler was present at the AICC headquarters in the national capital when Mallikarjun Kharge was elected Congress president. He lambasted the party for its “love” for “killers of Sikhs” by posting a picture of Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Meira Kumar sitting in the same room as Jagdish Tytler.

Congress invited Killers of Sikhs Jagdish Tytler as Special guest in oath ceremony of Mallikarjun Khadge. Congress and Sonia Gandhi love for Killers of Sikhs proved once again pic.twitter.com/iRhhgeNrV7 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 26, 2022

“Congress invited Killers of Sikhs Jagdish Tytler as Special guest in oath ceremony of Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress and Sonia Gandhi’s love for Killers of Sikhs proved once again,” he Tweeted.

The Nanavati commission accused the former MP Tytler as one of the organisers of the riots in 1984. In addition, the accused had refused to undergo lie detector tests. The 1984 anti-Sikh riots erupted in the aftermath of the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and culminated in the horrific killings of over 2800 people, according to government data. Congress leaders Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler were accused of a direct role in instigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India.

Jagdish Tytler was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 and later served as the Union Minister of State for Surface Transport. He was only dropped in 2009 by Congress due to the controversy over his actions in the 1984 riots.

The CBI gave a clean chit to Tytler during the second term of the UPA government. However, the closure report was rejected by a Sessions Court, and an investigation into his role was requested. Despite public calls to cut relations with Tytler, Congress has frequently accommodated him on public platforms. In January 2019, Congress was criticised for granting Tytler a front-row seat during the ceremony of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit taking over as Delhi Congress chief on January 16, 2019.