On Saturday, December 25, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at Darbhanga airport in Bihar nabbed a passenger named Mohammed Kalamuddin alias Nayar for trying to enter the airport with live cartridges. During the security check, three live cartridges and a magazine were found in his luggage.

Reportedly, a resident of Dhaka village in East Champaran, Kalamuddin reached Darbhanga airport to board a Mumbai-bound flight when live cartridges and a magazine were discovered in his luggage during the scan at the airport security check.

The arrested person was handed over by the airport security to Darbhanga police for further investigation.

Notably, police have recovered multiple identity cards, ATM cards, 2 mobile phones, and two bags from Kalamuddin. Besides, a press card from an Urdu newspaper, and a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) card have also been recovered from Kalamuddin’s luggage.

Amit Kumar, Sadar SDPO, told ANI, “An accused named Kalamuddin was detained at the airport while en route to Mumbai via flight for carrying three bullets and one magazine. He is being interrogated. Some ID cards, including a Press card and an NHRC card, were found in his possession. The probe is underway.”

SDPO Amit Kumar informed that police and other probe agencies are currently questioning Kalamuddin. During questioning, Kalamuddin is frequently changing his statements. Police are also investigating his mobile phones to collect more information, SDPO Kumar added.