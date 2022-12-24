Saturday, December 24, 2022
Jammu and Kashmir: Pir Panjal region moving towards ‘tourism from terrorism’

Since 'peace' has been established on the borders here for the past few years, sports competitions, and cultural competitions are being organized continuously within this district.

Terrorism subsides and makes away for Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir (Image Source: Club Mahindra)
The border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir which used to be in the news earlier because of incidents of firing on the LoC, infiltration attempts or anti-military activities are now moving towards “tourism from terrorism”.

Department of Tourism in collaboration with the ‘National Rural Livelihood Mission’, Indian Army and District Administration organized a colourful cultural programme at Dak Bangla, Poonch titled Frozen Fiesta featuring artists from all over the country.

The construction and development process is going on at a fast pace.

On this occasion, the artists said that our mission is ‘No to terrorism, Yes to Tourism’.

“We want to convey the message that now there is no place for militancy, terrorism, now tourism flourishes, tourists from all over the world come here, see the beauty here. Look at the brotherhood, religious tolerance, communal harmony and hospitality here,” one of the artists said.

On Friday, a huge cultural program was organized in Rajouri, in which artists from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal and other states performed their art and also saw the performance of local artists.

Various programmes are being organised and local youth are actively participating.

