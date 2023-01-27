Friday, January 27, 2023
As the Pakistani rupee sinks to a record low, social media erupts with meme fest amid deepening economic crisis

The Pakistani rupee lost more value on Friday, trading at Rs 266.6 to the dollar in the interbank market. The largest single-day loss in both absolute and percentage terms since the current exchange rate system was adopted in 1999 when it had depreciated by Rs 24.54 to a record low of Rs 255.43 just yesterday.

OpIndia Staff
As the nation continues to struggle with a grave economic crisis, Pakistan's currency on Friday touched a record low of Rs 266.6 against the dollar.
On Friday, Pakistan's currency plunged to a new low against the dollar, reaching Rs 266.6, while the nation is still grappling with a severe economic crisis. (Source: Gulf News)
Setting new benchmarks is positive unless your country’s currency is falling to historic lows. People in Pakistan are holding their heads in despair as a result of the Pakistani rupee’s massive decline. While Pakistani Twitter is justifiably incensed, some internet users have turned to memes to lighten the mood. Pakistani netizens are attempting to laugh through their pain by hilariously portraying the distressing scenario.

A user commented on Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the current finance minister of Pakistan, using a meme.

Another user tweeted about the sorry state of their economy with a funny image staring Bill Gates.

A Pakistani netizen used an image from the Bollywood movie Super 30 to mock Pakistan’s current economic crisis.

Another one posted a picture depicting the exact condition of Pakistan’s economy.

Another netizen tweeted about the impact of the country’s declining economy on his own pocket.

A user uploaded a still from the famous cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.

Their Finance Minister seems to be the primary focus of the jokes.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

