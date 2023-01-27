Setting new benchmarks is positive unless your country’s currency is falling to historic lows. People in Pakistan are holding their heads in despair as a result of the Pakistani rupee’s massive decline. While Pakistani Twitter is justifiably incensed, some internet users have turned to memes to lighten the mood. Pakistani netizens are attempting to laugh through their pain by hilariously portraying the distressing scenario.

A user commented on Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the current finance minister of Pakistan, using a meme.

Ishaq Dar is stopping the dollar price at 200#PakistanEconomy pic.twitter.com/rwmR5liUPA — Farheen (@whoooooo_cares) January 27, 2023

Another user tweeted about the sorry state of their economy with a funny image staring Bill Gates.

A Pakistani netizen used an image from the Bollywood movie Super 30 to mock Pakistan’s current economic crisis.

Another one posted a picture depicting the exact condition of Pakistan’s economy.

Another netizen tweeted about the impact of the country’s declining economy on his own pocket.

Sitting in the office at 2:45PM watching PKR plummet to 255 against the dollar and realising your savings are being evaporated in real time pic.twitter.com/O50BCUVld5 — H™ (@MahatmaaGanji) January 26, 2023

A user uploaded a still from the famous cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.

Their Finance Minister seems to be the primary focus of the jokes.

Ishaq Dar bringing Dollar down: pic.twitter.com/imbrNWk71p — I b r a h e e m 🇵🇰 (@Ibraheeeeem92) January 26, 2023

The Pakistani rupee lost more value on Friday, trading at Rs 266.6 to the dollar in the interbank market. The largest single-day loss in both absolute and percentage terms since the current exchange rate system was adopted in 1999 when it had depreciated by Rs 24.54 to a record low of Rs 255.43 just yesterday.