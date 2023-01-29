After a 75-year-old French actress alleged that she is being held “hostage” in a house at Calangute in North Goa since earlier this week, the Goa police said there is a property dispute over the house which is being heard by a court.

In a video released to the media on Thursday, actress Marianne Borgo claimed she is in a “scary and dangerous situation” at her residence in Calangute, a beach town in North Goa District. North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan told ANI that the issue is regarding a property in Calangute village of North Goa.

“There are two parties claiming to be the owner of the property. One is the French lady and the other a lady who is a resident of Nepal. Both claim to be owners of this property,” said the North Goa SP.

The police said that the French lady had given an application in the honorable high court. But her application was dismissed by the court and he was directed to approach a civil court by the High Court.

“The matter is pending in the civil court and Monday (Jan 30) is the next date. It is a sub judice matter,” he added.

Regarding the allegation of being kept as a hostage, the police said, “Our police inspector has visited the property. Our officers are in regular touch with the lady. It was found that both parties are claiming to be the owners of the disputed house. The French lady and her maid are staying inside a room in the house. The house is not locked from the outside. When the police officers knocked on the door, the French lady as well as her maid opened the door. And she has kept two private security persons.”

The SP said, “The other party which is from Nepal has also kept some security. But the people are moving without any restraint.” The police dismissed allegations of anyone being held hostage.

“Allegations of being kept captive or hostage cannot be substantiated,” Nidhin Valsan, North Goa SP told ANI.

The police said that some documents were found in which the French lady is claiming to have given money to a party for buying the disputed house, and the other party claims to be the wife of the original owner who has now expired.

So the matter is pending in the court, which will decide, the police said.

