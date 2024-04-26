Amid the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests in prominent US universities, it has come to light that the likes of George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers Fund are funding the demonstrators and creating unrest on campuses.

In a commentary published in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), journalist Ira Stoll emphasised, “Two of America’s largest philanthropic foundations are behind a group that has paid some of the anti-Israel activists for the kind of antics disrupting campuses across the country.”

He pointed out that two of the student activists, namely Malak Afaneh and Craig Birckhead-Morton, who were involved in anti-Semitic protests and subsequently arrested by the police, were ‘youth fellows‘ of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

Screengrab of the political commentary published in the Wall Street Journal

According to Ira Stoll, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights pays $2880-$3360 to ‘campus-based fellows’ for 8 hours of work/ week for 3 months. The said work includes campaigning for cutting military, financial, and diplomatic ties of the United States with Israel.

He added that the fellowships were sponsored by ‘Education for Just Peace in the Middle East’, receiving $7,00,000 from Open Society Foundations (OSF) run by George and Alex Soros since 2018.

The corporate entity was also given $5,15,000 by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund between 2019 and 2023. “Do the Rockefeller and Soros families want their money to be used to advocate for Hamas’s war aims?” asked Ira Stoll.

“They should consider that themselves. Meantime, Congress and the Internal Revenue Service might want to examine whether the grants fit the charitable purposes defined in the tax code,” the WSJ columnist added.

OpIndia had earlier reported how ‘The People’s Forum’, which has been at the helm of anti-Israeli protests in the United States, came under the scanner over its financing by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) supporter Neville Roy Singham.

Anti-India propaganda, George Soros and its nexus

India has been fighting a ‘perception war’ on all fronts since the start of 2023. On February 16 this year, George Soros exploited the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and launched a scathing attack on the Indian government.

He claimed, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined…Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but it failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards.”

Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” he added.

The Hungarian-American billionaire also said that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’.

George Soros and his vicious ecosystem of NGOs, activists and journalists had been trying to prove PM Modi as an ‘electoral autocrat’ who needed to be ousted for the ‘greater good’ of this country. And it has been a work in progress for a long time.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.

In February this year, the US-based anti-Hindu organisation, ironically named Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), hosted an event with the sinister objective of blaming Hinduism for supposedly being ‘anti-pluralism.’

One of the speakers at the anti-Hindu event was Dana Bergen, a member of the ‘Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). The so-called ‘anti-Zionist’ organisation is notorious for undertaking protests and leading ‘boycott campaigns’ against the Jewish State of Israel.

As per a report by The New York Post published in October 2023, far-left billionaire George Soros donated $6,50,000 to the organisation to peddle its nefarious agenda.

Earlier in January, the daughter of gangster Chota Rajan conducted a flawed ‘caste survey’ and pledged to donate $3 (₹248) for each completed survey to the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, funded by OSF.

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilisation.

In August last year, OpIndia had predicted that the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) was planning a shakedown of India’s financial markets, following the footsteps of US-based short seller ‘Hindenburg Research’.

OCCRP is funded by the likes of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF), the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation. OSF gave a grant of $8,00,000 (~ ₹6.61 crores) to the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project for ‘strengthening’ the organisation’s cross-border reporting and increasing the wider impact.

Opindia also found the 2019 annual report [pdf] of OCCRP, which made it clear that the funds provided by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations were being used for establishing ties of the Global Anti-Corruption Consortium (GACC) to civil society across various countries.

After targeting the Adani Group and failing in its nefarious agenda, OCCRP unleashed its hitjob on mining firm Vedanta.