The US on Thursday (local time) rebuked a Pakistani reporter’s questions on allegations of an Australian journalist’s claims not being allowed to cover Indian general elections and said that the country determines which non-citizens it allows to enter, either as short-term travelers or international journalists.

Responding to a question by a Pakistani reporter on allegations of denial of visa renewal to Australian journalist, Avani Dias, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “The Government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That’s not something I’m going to opine on from here.”

Patel further emphasised the role of the free press in the fabric of democracy.

“Broadly, we have been clear with countries around the world about the integral role that a free press plays in the fabric of democracy. That’s why we come up here and take questions regularly. But I will let the officials in India speak,” he said.

Avani Dias, an Australian journalist claimed that she was not allowed to cover the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was compelled to leave the country. However, later government sources revealed that her claims are “not correct, misleading and mischievous.”

However, sources said that Avani Dias, South Asia Correspondent of Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was also found to have violated visa rules while undertaking her professional pursuits while “undertaking her professional pursuits.”

Meanwhile, at her request, Dias was assured that her visa would be extended for the coverage of the general elections.

Moreover, the sources emphasised that Avani’s claims about not being permitted to cover elections are also factually incorrect, adding that covering election activities outside of booths is permitted to all visa-holder journalists.

A report in Australia Today had indicated that Avani Dias departed from India because she had other personal commitments and not because of her visa issues.

A number of Indian journalists had criticized the false claims made by Dias, and a group of foreign correspondents came together to ‘support’ her, saying that the foreign correspondents had ignored the basic duty of journalism and have indulged in elitism and activism.

During the press briefing, Patel also denied making any remark on the internal investigation report by the Indian Government on the alleged assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

He said, “I’m not aware of the report that you’re referencing. This is ultimately a Department of Justice matter and I will defer to them and let them speak to this.”

Yesterday, the Indian government in its response to the US State Department report stated that it is deeply biased and should not be given any importance.

