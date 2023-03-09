On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government police booked two of its officers named Udayraj Shukla and Sandesh Pawar and sent them to police headquarters for allegedly unnecessarily assaulting a person belonging to a local Hindu group while he was going to the farm. The incident is said to have happened in the Shembalpimpri region of Pusad in the Yavatmal district. The victim, who claims to be a part of Bajrang Dal is also believed to have been named in a false case by the duo.

The government action in the case was confirmed by Amol Baburao Patankar who is under secretary to the state Dy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. “Prompt Action Taken! Report of Yavatmal Police regarding the Shembalpimpri issue! Injustice will not be tolerated to any extent,” he tweeted.

Superintendent of Police Yavatmal, Dr. Pavan Basode mentioned in the letter dated March 8 that a Hindu person named Mahesh was unnecessarily beaten by police while he was on his way to the farm and directed the two police officers to submit a detailed report in the case within three days. The sections imposed against the Police officers named in the case are sections 143, 147, 149, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The action was reportedly taken after victim Mahesh filed a complaint against the police officers and stated that the Police deliberately fractured his hand and broke his both legs on March 7. “I was on my way to the farm. At around 4 pm, the police officers arrived from nowhere and trapped me. They abused me and began assaulting me,” Mahesh said in the complaint, the copies of which he sent to Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, Sub-divisional office, Pusad, and MLA Sanjay Rathod.

Mahesh also said that the police failed to provide a reason for the assault and kept on beating him with a rod and cane. They also happened to threaten Mahesh. As per the complaint submitted by the victim, the Police said, “You have become arrogant. If you even think of complaining about this assault, we’ll not spare you. Nobody can take action against us. Better you keep your mouth shut otherwise you’ll have to face dire consequences.” The officers left the spot.

Complaint copy obtained by OpIndia

The victim was then immediately taken to the hospital by a passerby. He, however, was again manhandled by the same officers after he went to the Khandala Police Station to complain about the assault.

OpIndia talked to the brother of the victim, Sharad, who confirmed the development and said that the Police also tried to pressure Mahesh by falsely accusing him in a fake case. “Few days ago Mahesh had an argument with a Muslim rickshaw driver named Rasool in the main city circle. The duo fought over a minor traffic issue which was resolved then and there. The Police after beating Mahesh on March 7 contacted Rasool and persuaded him to file an FIR against Mahesh. He (Rasool) himself has confirmed that the police officers had gone to his place and requested him to file an FIR. This was all to impose pressure upon Mahesh, to prevent him from registering a complaint against the police officers who beat him,” Sharad said.

He also added that Mahesh was beaten in front of a small hotel, which falls on his way to the farm. According to the brother of the victim, the Police also approached the hotel owner and asked him to book Mahesh in a false case accusing him of forcefully barging into the hotel premises and creating a fuss thereafter.

Images obtained by OpIndia

Sharad further informed OpIndia that Mahesh was accompanied by some of his friends on his way to the farm. However, the other ran away from the spot after the Police began brutally beating Mahesh.

Another brother of victim, Kailas, told OpIndia that the police officer named Sandesh Pawar possesses friendly relations with the Muslims in the district. “He also had requested the Muslim rickshaw driver to file case against Mahesh,” he claimed. “Mahesh is a Bajrang Dal member and is active in Hindu activities happening in the city and around areas. We still are unaware of the reason why Mahesh was so brutally beaten,” he added. He also shared a few images of the injuries donned by the victim after the attack.

After the matter escalated, the police officer named in the case, Sandesh Pawar has apologized for the incident, a video of which was shared by Kailas on his Twitter handle.

Sharad meanwhile claimed that two unnecessary FIRs have been filed against Mahesh at present. The victim has been booked under section 160 (Punishment for committing affray) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The state headquarters reportedly has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed the officers to submit a detailed report by March 11.

(OpIndia contacted the Yavatmal LCB and also SI Dr Pavan Bansode for their comments in the case. But the calls remained unanswered. The story will be updated once the details are availed)