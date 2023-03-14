Tuesday, March 14, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: SFI goons disrupt book discussion of author Rajiv Malhotra

OpIndia Staff
On Tuesday (March 14), goons associated with the Student Federation of India (SFI) disrupted the book discussion of author and activist Rajiv Malhotra at the University of Hyderabad.

Malhotra was accompanied by former Rajya Sabha member Dr Subramanian Swamy and Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao. The hooligans barged into the event uninvited and created a ruckus.

While taking to Twitter, Malhotra said, “Hooligans from SFI tried to storm my book discussion at U of Hyderabad today. Vice Chancellor & ⁦@Swamy39⁩ were on the panel. Police blocked the goons & escorted my car after the event.”

In a video shared by him, the SFI goons could be seen holding placards and raising slogans against the book discussion event in unison. They were heard hurling abuses at the Vice-Chancellor and calling him a ‘stooge’ (chamcha).

Chamcha VC hosh mein aao…Murdabad Murdabad…Kaam karo (VC wake up… Down with you… Do your work)”, the goons yelled.

SFI goons attack Asianet media in Kerala

Earlier this month, thugs associated with the Students Federation of India attacked the Asianet News office in Ernakulam in Kerala. A mob of 30 men entered the Asianet News regional headquarters, forced their way past security guards, and interfered in press operations.

They also shouted slogans and threatened the staff members and journalists.  The SFI is the Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) student wing.

Asianet News is accused by CPI (M) of ‘manufacturing’ news regarding the alleged sexual assault of over ten girl students at a school in northern Kerala, as part of its program last year on the drug issue in the state.

