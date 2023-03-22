Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Steve Martin recreates ‘Father of the Bride’ moment with his ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez

In a brand-new behind-the-scenes picture shared by him on March 21st, Martin looked dashing in a tuxedo as he stood with Selena Gomez, who was decked out in full wedding regalia, including an antique lace gown and matching veil.

Fans said that the picture gave off 'Father of the Bride' vibes.
Steve Martin has sent fans down memory lane after posting a photo with his ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star, Selena Gomez.

In a brand-new behind-the-scenes picture shared by him on March 21st, the 77-year-old actor looked dashing in a tuxedo as he stood with the Calm Down star, who was decked out in full wedding regalia, including an antique lace gown and matching veil.

He captioned the post, ‘Guess what just happened,’ without revealing who she will be walking down the aisle to.

The comedian then posted another image of her grinning with Martin Short, who is also sporting a black tie ensemble.

The three stars of the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ are currently shooting for the upcoming third season.

Many fans noted that Martin’s picture was seemingly a homage to his 1991 movie ‘Father of the Bride.’ He played the titular character in the 1991 original and its 1995 follow-up, ‘Father of the Bride Part II.’ He portrayed the role of George Banks alongside Diane Keaton and his Hulu series co-star and friend Martin Short.

A user posted the famous ‘hot dogs’ dialogue with a gif from the movie and another called it ‘the most relatable scene in movie history.’

Source: Twitter

A netizen called him ‘the neighbour of the bride.’ Meanwhile, another declared his love for the film.

Source: Twitter

One recalled the name of the movie and congratulated the actor.

Source: Twitter

The singer of ‘love you like a love song’ also made the most of the moment as she struck a few fun poses in the gown in her own Instagram post. She raised a can of Coke while sitting on the floor, revealing her white combat boots.

‘Only Murders in the Building,’ starring the funny trio as true-crime enthusiast neighbours who become entangled in a murder investigation, debuted on Hulu back August 2021. Its second season premiered in June 2022.

