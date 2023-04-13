Asad Ahmed, son of the mafia Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police Special Task Force, was planning to get his father out of police custody. Prashant Kumar, Special Director General, Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh Police, shared this information on 13th April 2023.

SDGP Prashant Kumar said, “The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. The result of this policy is before everyone today.”

The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia. The result of this policy is before everyone today: Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh

Asad Ahmed was plotting to get his father Atiq Ahmed out of police custody. For this, he was also planning to attack the police convoy. Asad Ahmed wanted to execute his plans when Atiq Ahmed was being brought to UP, the SDGP said.

SDGP Prashant Kumar said, “We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed.”

We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed: Prashant Kumar

The UPSTF killed Asad Ahmed, son of gangster Atiq Ahmed, and one of his associates Mohammed Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday 13th April 2023. Prashant Kumar said, “Asad and Ghulam, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, were miscreants with a reward of Five lakh rupees each. Both were killed in an encounter with the STF in Jhansi. The Uttar Pradesh STF team involved in the encounter was led by Deputy Superintendents of Police Navendu and Vimal. State-of-the-art foreign weapons have been recovered from the accused killed in the encounter.”

Notably, the encounter took place on the same day when Atiq Ahmed – who was taken to Prayagraj by road from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail – and his brother Ashraf both were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. After Umesh Pal’s murder, Asad and Ghulam were on the run. Several teams of STF were deployed to nab the two.

According to the police officials, on Thursday, when an STF team stopped Asad and Ghulam, who were trying to escape on a motorcycle in Jhansi, both the miscreants opened fire on the STF team. Asad and Ghulam were killed in the STF’s retaliatory action. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal in 2005, and Umesh Pal’s two security guards were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24, 2023.