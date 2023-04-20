Bollywood actor Sahil Khan who is popular for his fitness and luxurious lifestyle has been making news for all the wrong reasons lately. The actor is involved in yet another legal situation following accusations of harassing a model which caused the latter to attempt suicide.

According to reports, an FIR has been filed by the wife of a businessman against the actor and his female friend at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai for making death threats against a woman and posting disparaging posts about her online.

She has claimed that she has received death threats and had offensive social media posts made about her. She disclosed that she was involved in a monetary dispute that broke out in a gym, in February of this year after which she was threatened.

The 43-year-old charged that both the accused assaulted her verbally as well as physically. The police informed that the complainant and her family have been the target of offensive social media messages from Sahil Khan and his friend. It has been discovered that the victim’s husband and the accused woman were having an affair and she also reportedly filed a lawsuit.

Following the FIR, the model-turned-actor and his friend have been booked under sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Moreover, the actor has been accused of extortion.

A police investigation is underway. No one has been arrested as of yet. The actor and his buddy have reportedly flown to Dubai. Efforts are being made to contact them.

Mumbai | FIR registered against film actor and bodybuilder Sahil Khan & his female friend at Oshiwara Police Station, for allegedly threatening and giving life threats to a woman. IPC sections 500, 501, 509, 504, 506 and 34 invoked in the FIR. Further investigation underway.



In 2021, Sahil Khan was charged with harassing Manoj Patil a former candidate for Mr India and a personal trainer. He was accused of inciting the latter and mentally harassing him, which culminated in a suicide attempt. He was however taken to the hospital immediately and is currently safe.

A Hindu organisation Jai Shri Ram Sena denounced a video uploaded by Sahil Khan to YouTube in October of last year. In the clip, a bar dancer was seen performing on a Shiv Bhajan which was also uploaded to the celebrity’s live story on Instagram. He was served with a legal summon from the Hindu outfit demanding an apology from him for the defamatory video and disrespecting Hindus.

He gained popularity with the 2001 movie Style, in which Sharman Joshi, another Bollywood actor, also starred. He additionally made appearances in the films Xcuse Me, Yehi Hai Zindagi, and Double Cross-Ek Dhoka. He no longer appears in films and is now a businessman and a social media influencer.