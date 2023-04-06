Narendra Modi added, "Hanuman Ji had brought the mountain for Laxman Ji in the time of crisis. The BJP is also trying to solve the problems of the people with the same inspiration."

On Thursday, 6th April 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated its 44th foundation day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the foundation day ceremony and gave his message to the party members. Mentioning Lord Hanuman, PM Modi said that India has now realised its power and everyone should now be as tough as Lord Hanuman while acting against evil.

PM Modi said, “Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated across the country. The life of Hanuman Ji acts as a source of inspiration for the development of India. Before 2014, the country did not realise its potential. Today, India has realised its strengths like Bajrang Bali.”

Narendra Modi added, “Hanuman Ji had brought the mountain for Laxman Ji in the time of crisis. The BJP is also trying to solve the problems of the people with the same inspiration.” The PM also talked about being as tough as Hanuman ji in the fight against evil.

हनुमान जी के पास असीम शक्ति है लेकिन इस शक्ति का इस्तेमाल वो तभी कर पाते हैं जब स्वयं पर से उनका संदेह समाप्त हो जाता है।



2014 से पहले भारत की भी यही स्थिति थी… लेकिन आज भारत बजरंगबली जी की तरह अपने भीतर सूक्त शक्तियों का आभास कर चुका है।



– पीएम @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2023

PM Narendra Modi said, “Just as Hanuman Ji became tough while facing demons, the BJP becomes determined while dealing with corruption, law and order, and nepotism. In 2014, there was not only a change of power, but the people of India embarked on a new journey of the renaissance of the country. Coming out of more than 800 years of slavery, a nation has risen again to regain its lost glory.”

During his address, PM Modi further said, “In 1947, the British left India, but they left behind the mentality of keeping people enslaved. After independence, some people considered power as their innate right. People with a king-like mindset would consider the people of the country as their slaves. Gradually, such evils are weakening.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Congress during his speech. He said, “The Congress and its like-minded parties celebrate small things and achieve even less, while the BJP’s political culture is to dream big and work hard to achieve even more. We have the courage to invest every bit of our body and time for this.”

The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980. BJP president JP Nadda hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters in Delhi and greeted the workers on the occasion of the foundation day. During his address, JP Nadda said, “Today we have to take a pledge that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we will take the party ahead.”