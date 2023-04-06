Thursday, April 6, 2023
UPA era Defence Minister AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP, says his duty is to serve the nation, not a family

"As an Indian youth, I feel it is my responsibility and duty to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of nation-building and national integration", said Anil Antony after joining the party.

Anil antony joined BJP in presence of Piyush Goyal. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
Anil Antony, son of former Union minister and Congress veteran AK Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on 6th April 2023 – the 44th foundation day of the BJP. He joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“As an Indian youth, I feel it is my responsibility and duty to contribute to the Prime Minister’s vision of nation-building and national integration”, said Anil Antony after joining the party.

In a media interaction after joining the party, Anil Antony said, “Many leaders and workers in the Congress party believe that it is their duty to serve a family. But I think that it is my duty to serve the nation. Our respected Prime Minister has a clear vision about how to make India a developed nation in the upcoming 25 years. He also has a clear vision of ensuring social justice and economic dynamism for everyone in the country. He also has a very clear vision to place India in a very prominent role in the emerging multipolar world. In times like this, the central government and the BJP organization led by the honourable Prime Minister, Amit Shah Ji, and JP Nadda Ji are working tirelessly to take this vision and all these people-friendly policies to every nook and corner of this country.”

Anil Antony had questioned the Congress’ stand after the BBC documentary against PM Narendra Modi was released in January 2023. Anil wrote about this on social media, after which many Congress leaders criticized him.

Anil Antony had tweeted, “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in placing views of BBC, a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty.”

While speaking to ANI, he said, “I was speaking from my conscience. No matter whatever internal differences we may have, we should not let that be exploited by external agencies to create division in this country.”

“I felt that we were going towards that dangerous trajectory. hence, I made a certain tweet,” Anil K Antony added.

After this, Anil Antony left all his posts. In a tweet, the son of former Union Minister AK Antony said, “I have resigned from my roles in Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. Facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below.”

In his letter, Anil K Antony lashed out at Congress ‘sycophants’ and ‘chamchas’ and pointed out how such behaviour is the sole criterion of merit within the party. “Sadly, we do not have much common ground,” he emphasised.

