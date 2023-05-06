On Friday, May 5, Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, who got a cold welcome from Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), issued a veiled threat to India as he said that “such a response will be given that it will be remembered”.

In what seemed like an attempt to please his domestic audience, Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue during a press conference with the Pakistani media in Goa. When asked about India holding a G20 summit in Kashmir, he said, “Waqt aane par aisa jawab denge jo yaad rahega. It shows pettiness. It is a show of arrogance that to hell with international laws, to hell with United Nations Security Council resolution, they will hold their events.”

He further claimed that they (India) will be unable to achieve 110 percent attendance because other people will not compromise on their morals.

While Bhutto desperately attempted to rake up the non-existent Kashmir issue and expressed opposition to India’s plans to host the G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir, EAM Jaishankar asserted that Pakistan has nothing to do with G20 and that they also have nothing to do even with Srinagar and Kashmir. He also added that Pakistan should talk about when will they be vacating the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

“Pakistan has nothing to do with Kashmir or even with Srinagar. The only issue to discuss with Pakistan on Kashmir is when they will vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” EAM Jaishankar said.

Reacting to the Pakistani foreign minister’s statement wherein he said that “Let’s not get caught up in weaponizing terrorism for diplomatic point scoring,”, EAM Jaishankar exposed the mindset of Pakistan and said that, “We are not scoring diplomatic points. We are politically and diplomatically exposing Pakistan in front of the world.”