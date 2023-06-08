The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Congress-ear corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar and his non-profit organisation, Advantage India, for breaching the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The chargesheet claims that the accused Talwar misappropriated funds intended for non-profit activities, redirecting them towards multiple business endeavours in violation of the FCRA.

In addition to Deepak Talwar and his non-profit organisation, Advantage India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has included Girish Vaid, Krishna Kumar Nair, Tarun Kumar Kapoor, Archana Kapoor, and Pran Nath Monga as co-accused in the charge sheet. It is worth noting that the CBI initiated a case against Deepak Talwar and Advantage India in 2017 based on a complaint by the Home Ministry, alleging violations of the FCRA.

According to the CBI, Advantage India is accused of receiving ₹ 90.72 crores in foreign contributions from various sources from 2012 to 2016. Additionally, the organisation allegedly received donations from defence companies Airbus and MBDA.

According to a report by NDTV, the investigation has revealed that the non-profit organisation misused foreign contributions, intended for Deepak Talwar’s personal and business activities, thereby violating the provisions of the FCRA, sources said.

Quoting the source, NDTV reported, “The NGO (non-government organisation) spent ₹ 30.37 lakhs between May 2015 and January 2016 as expenses for the foreign travels of Deepak Talwar.”

Furthermore, the investigation has uncovered that the non-profit organisation acted as a guarantor, utilising its fixed deposits to secure overdraft facilities for Wave Impex, a company controlled by Deepak Talwar and his family. The funds from the non-profit were subsequently used for the business operations of the said company.

The source said, “The association had also submitted bills claiming to have purchased medicines worth ₹ 26.97 crores for various medical camps from two entities, Aastha Pharma and Hind Pharma, but during the investigation, both these entities have clarified that they have not dealt with the association.”

According to the CBI, the non-profit organisation was located within the premises of Deepak Talwar and allegedly paid rent of ₹ 80 lakhs to him between 2012 and 2015. This payment is claimed to constitute the utilisation of foreign contributions for personal gains.

Following the authorisation granted by the Home Minister to investigate FCRA violations, Advantage India became the first case registered by the CBI in 2017 regarding such violations. Deepak Talwar, in addition to this, faces charges by the CBI in the Air India case. In this case, he is accused of assisting multiple foreign private airlines in obtaining advantageous routes and schedules, resulting in financial losses for Air India, the national airline at the time.