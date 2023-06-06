Tuesday, June 6, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Farmers' block National Highway 44 in Haryana: Details
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Farmers’ block National Highway 44 in Haryana: Details

Earlier on May 31, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar deposited Rs 181 crore into the bank accounts of 67,758 farmers as compensation for the loss of their crops due to unseasonal rainfall in March-April.

ANI
'Farmers' block National Highway 44 in Haryana: Details
'Farmers' block National Highway 44 in Haryana
3

Agitated over the Haryana government’s decision not to buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP), farmers on Tuesday blocked National Highway-44 near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district. 

Earlier on May 31, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar deposited Rs 181 crore into the bank accounts of 67,758 farmers as compensation for the loss of their crops due to unseasonal rainfall in March-April.

Taking to Twitter, CM Khattar said, “Today, fulfilling the promise made to my farmer brothers, I have sent compensation of Rs 181 crore directly to their bank accounts through just one click, for their damaged crops. In March-April 2023, we had announced compensation for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains in the month of May, under which today the compensation amount has been released to 67,758 farmers of the state.” 

The crops had been damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state in March-April this year. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,150FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com