On Saturday, June 3, a delegation of protesting wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi. Media reports quoted sources as saying that the meeting began at 11 pm and lasted for more than an hour. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Mallik, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian were amongst those who met the HM.

Amit Shah reportedly assured the wrestlers that the law remains the same for everyone. “Let the law take its own course,” he told the wrestlers.

Olympian wrestlers #BajrangPunia, #SakshiMalik and #VineshPhogat met Home Minister #AmitShah at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (#WFI) chief #BrijBhushanSharanSingh. pic.twitter.com/OlqSV88BOa — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2023

While many reports said that the Home Minister had assured that due process would be followed, Satyawrat Kadian, the husband of wrestler Sakshi Malik, was quoted by India Today as saying that the wrestlers’ meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah held on Saturday was inconclusive, as they “did not get the reaction they wanted from the Home Minister”.

“We didn’t get the reaction we wanted from the Home Minister so we came out of the meeting. We are chalking out our strategy for the future course of the protest. We will not back down,” Kadian said, as he informed that the wrestlers are planning their next course of action.

The wrestlers demanded quick action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

It may be recalled that the wrestlers had charged Singh under section 10 of the POCSO Act claiming that he has committed a sexual offence against a minor girl. However, a video of the girl’s relative has come to the fore, which claimed to expose the strategy of the wrestlers to trap Singh in false legal cases. In a video that has been shared by UP Tak, the uncle of the girl revealed that the protesting wrestlers have been making a strategy to trap the Wrestling Federation of India chief in the false legal case.

The girl’s uncle added that the wrestlers have influenced the girl, who is 20 now. “The case says the incident happened when she was 16. We would have known then. They want to target Singh anyhow they can. They are trying to do politics by filing false case against Singh,” he added.

Sports Minister asks not to politicise wrestlers’ protest, lists several demands fulfilled

It may be noted that, prior to meeting HM Amit Shah, the protesting wrestlers had met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on June 1. He had said that the government of India has fulfilled wrestlers’ demands as required. He added that the government is handling the issue very sensitively and urged people not to politicise the issue.

“To all those politicising this issue, I would like to say that the law is equal for everyone and all the players are important to us. Modi government has improved the facilities to encourage sportspersons. The government has given respect to the players and everyone knows it. However, when it comes to the police investigation, it is being done. The discussion on the chargesheet will be done once it is filed,” he said.

‘Will hang myself if proven guilty even in one case’

Former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also interacted with the media and asked them not to put up unnecessary questions. He said, “You [reporters] know that Delhi Police is investigating the matter. You are also aware that on January 18, they started their protests for the first time. They made a few demands and later demanded other things. I can only say that they are repeatedly changing their demands and language.”

Wrestlers protest

Wrestlers’ protests first started in January 2023. The wrestlers claimed there was mismanagement in the federation and they were not being treated well. Later, they claimed Singh molested female wrestlers including minors. A committee was formed with PT Usha at the head. Wrestlers demanded the addition of Babita Phogat which was obliged by the government. They submitted the report in April 2023 which is yet to be made public.

In April 2023, wrestlers sat in protest again. This time they concentrated on claims of molestation. FIR was registered by the police under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO. While the protests should have ended following the FIR, they have turned into political protests. Opposition parties and farmer unions have extended support to the protesting wrestlers who are now demanding Singh to be jailed with immediate effect. They also tried to protest outside New Parliament Building as part of wrestlers’ protest but failed.