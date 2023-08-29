Social media is rife with disinformation surrounding the Muzaffarnagar school case, where a student was slapped by his classmates on the instructions of the teacher.

Despite the denial of any ‘communal angle’ by the victim, his cousin, his father and even the police, the disturbing case of corporal punishment was presented as a case of a ‘Muslim student being beaten by Hindu students for the virtue of his Faith.’

While the left-Islamist ecosystem has been fixated on this one case and falsely trying to give it a communal spin, there are at least 7 cases where Hindu students were assaulted, harassed and even expelled from schools for displaying their ‘Hinduness.’

Jammu: Principal Hafiz, lecturer Farooq thrash Hindu student for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’

On Friday (August 25), a minor Hindu student studying in a government school in Kautha city of Jammu and Kashmir was mercilessly beaten for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the blackboard. He was later admitted to a hospital.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Hafiz (principal) and Farooq Ahmed (lecturer). The duo was booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Additionally, they have charged the accused under Section 75 (punishment, if any person having control of child, assaults, abandons, abuses or willfully neglects the child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A student was mercilessly beaten by a teacher of a govt school in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir for writing Jai Shri Ram on board.He is in hospital right now.



Students along with loclas have come out & are demanding action against the teacher. pic.twitter.com/OPKuOwGnp0 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 26, 2023

Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir government formed a three-member high-level committee, comprising the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Deputy Chief Education Officer Kathua region and the principal of the government school, HSS Kharote.

Jharkhand: Hindu student commits suicide after being slapped, expelled for wearing bindi to convent school

On July 10 this year, a Hindu student studying in Std 10 committed suicide after she was slapped, humiliated and expelled from St. Xavier’s School for sporting a bindi. The incident took place in the Teltulmari neighbourhood in the Dhanbad city of Jharkhand.

The 17-year-old reportedly went to the convent school, wearing a bindi on her forehead. She was humiliated by a teacher during the school assembly. She was also slapped twice in full public display.

This was even though the student removed the bindi as soon as she saw the teacher. The underage girl was taken to the office of the principal, who expelled her from the school.

The victim’s mother said, “My daughter removed the bindi as soon as she saw the teacher. But the teacher slapped her twice in front of the assembly. I explained everything to the principal, but he did not listen and expelled my daughter.”

Blurred image of the deceased 17-year-old

“Embarrassed by being slapped by the teacher in public during assembly, my daughter committed suicide after returning from school by hanging from the ceiling in her room,” she added.

Thereafter, the girl returned home and committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room on July 10 at 11 a.m. She also left a suicide note in her school uniform, holding the teacher and school principal responsible for her death.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Tetulmari Police Station based on the complaint of the family members. The accused teacher was arrested by the police and a probe was initiated into the matter.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) also took cognisance of the matter.

Jharkhand: Teacher beats student for wearing sacred thread on wrist

On July 18 this year, a teacher at the government-aided missionary school called Carmel High School thrashed a class 9 student for sporting a sacred thread (Kalawa) on his wrist to school. The incident occurred in Bokaro Thermal Town in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand.

When the student reached school wearing a Kalawa on his wrist, the monitor of his class complained about this to a teacher named Amit Lakda. He told the student that wearing the sacred thread was forbidden in school and ordered him to remove it immediately.

The student, however, refused to remove the Kalawa, saying that it was a matter of his faith. Infuriated, the teacher started beating and humiliating him in front of the class.

बोकारो: शिक्षक पर लगा कलावा पहन कर आए छात्र को पीटने का आरोप, कार्मेल स्कूल में नौवीं क्लास के छात्र के साथ ये घटना हुई है। pic.twitter.com/FZFDwAWhJc — News18 Bihar (@News18Bihar) July 20, 2023

He put the student under such mental pressure that he began to cry and reluctantly cut the Kalawa tied to his wrist with a blade. The teacher reprimanded the student and asked him to get his father to school the next day.

After learning about the matter, several members of Hindu organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached the school premises and protested against the incident.

Rajasthan: Hindu student assaulted by Muslim classmates for sporting tilak

On July 27, 2023, a Hindu student was assaulted by his Muslim classmates and their family members for sporting a tilak at the Government Higher Secondary School in Chauma village in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The victim was intimidated by his classmates, who also tried to remove the tilak from his forehead. He was thereafter assaulted 7-8 people, including the relative of an accused who was identified as Yusuf Mev.

The Hindu boy later revealed that he and his family were coerced to convert to Islam. Following the incident, the victim’s family filed a complaint with the Ramgarh police.

The cops booked 6 people in connection to the case under sections 143, 323, 341, 506, and 295(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tamil Nadu: Teacher boasts about cutting Kalawas of Hindu students with scissors

On August 24 this year, a school teacher from Tamil Nadu named Udaya Lakshmi shared a Facebook post (now deleted) wherein she boasted about forcefully removing the sacred thread (Kalawas) from the wrists of Hindu students.

As per her Facebook post, Lakshmi lined up Hindu students and forcefully removed their Kalawas. She also boasted about brainwashing the minor students and claimed to have instilled the belief that they should not adorn Hindu symbols like Kalawa.

Facebook post by Udaya Lakshmi, later deleted after outrage

She also vowed to put the students under constant surveillance. “I finished important work today in class. I made all the students who were tying sacred threads in their hands stand in a line and cut the sacred threads with scissors. I explained why not to tie the sacred thread,” the teacher wrote in her Facebook post.

“On the order of the Chief Minister, he came from the police station for three consecutive days and spoke about social justice and equality in the school morning meeting. But cutting the sacred threads of students can be a starting point for discussion and understanding,” she further added.

Madhya Pradesh: Student beaten for wearing kada to school, forced to dump the bracelet in drain

On Saturday (August 26), a Hindu student was assaulted by two teachers for wearing a kada (sacred bracelet) at the Ujra Government School in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused teachers were identified as Bhupendra Verma and Shafiq Khan. The victim, identified as a student of Class 11, came to school wearing the sacred bracelet. After learning about the matter, Khan and Verma ordered him to remove the kada.

The boy pointed out that it was his religious symbol and that he could not take it off. On hearing that, the duo thrashed the victim and forced him to dump the sacred bracelet in the drain. They also allegedly made him stand on the desk as punishment and threatened to fail him in the exams.

The school principal has been accused of siding with the two teachers and turning a deaf ear to the complaints made by the relatives of the victim. Forced by circumstance, the family members of the boy filed a complaint with the police.

The cops took cognisance of the matter and began a probe into the case. In the meantime, members of the Hindu organisation ‘Bajrang Dal’ reached the school premises and protested against the incident. They also demanded strict action against the accused teachers.

They also claimed that in the past, students were prevented from wearing tilak and other religious symbols in that particular school.

Madhya Pradesh: Student harassed for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on blackboard

On Sunday (August 27), a Hindu student was harassed by his class teacher for writing the sacred chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the blackboard at a community school in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

On learning about the matter, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reached the school and demanded strict action against the accused teacher. They also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and held demonstrations against the management of the school.

Following assurance of strict action by the local police, they ended their protest.