Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Jharkhand: 17-year-old girl commits suicide after being slapped, expelled for wearing bindi to St Xavier’s school, NCPCR takes cognisance

The accused teacher was arrested by the police and a probe was initiated into the matter.

Jharkhand: Female student commits suicide after being slapped, expelled for wearing bindi to school, NCPCR takes cognisance
Representative Image via Tribune India
On Monday (July 10), a student of Std 10 committed suicide after she was slapped, humiliated and expelled from St. Xavier’s School for sporting a bindi. The incident took place in the Teltulmari neighbourhood in the Dhanbad city of Jharkhand.

The 17-year-old reportedly went to the convent school, wearing a bindi on her forehead. Identified as Usha Kumari, she was humiliated by a teacher during the school assembly. She was also slapped twice in full public display.

This was even though the student removed the bindi as soon as she saw the teacher. The underage girl was taken to the principal’s office, who expelled her from the school.

Thereafter, the girl returned home and committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room on Monday (July 10) at 11 am. She also left a suicide note in her school uniform, holding the teacher and school principal responsible for her death.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Tetulmari Police Station based on the complaint of the family members. The accused teacher was arrested by the police and a probe was initiated into the matter.

While speaking about the matter, DSP (Baghmara) Nishra Murmu said, “A class 10 student of St Xavier’s School in Tetulmari committed suicide on Monday leaving a suicide note in which she has held the principal and teacher responsible for her death.”

Villagers block road, protest outside St. Xavier’s school

On Tuesday (July 11), the villagers and the family members of the deceased girl blocked a road and also protested outside the gate of St. Xavier’s School.

The victim’s mother said, “My daughter removed the bindi as soon as she saw the teacher. But the teacher slapped her twice in front of the assembly. I explained everything to the principal, but he did not listen and expelled my daughter.”

Blurred image of the deceased 17-year-old

“Embarrassed by being slapped by the teacher in public during assembly, my daughter committed suicide after returning from school by hanging from the ceiling in her room,” she added.

“I want justice and want everyone, who is named in the suicide note, to get arrested” the victim’s mother reiterated. The teacher defended the decision to slap the student and claimed that the 17-year-old did not respond ‘politely.’

NCPCR takes cognisance of the matter

While taking cognisance of the matter, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, “In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, a girl student has been reported to have committed suicide after being thrashed for going to school wearing a bindi.”

He added, “The cognisance of the matter is being taken, the team of @NCPCR_ will go to Dhanbad for investigation.”

