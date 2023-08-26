On Saturday (26 August), the father of the minor boy who was seen in a viral video being slapped by other students on the instructions of their teacher, came out openly to deny that there was any communal angle behind the incident. While speaking to media personnel, the victim’s father categorically stated that there is no religious or Hindu-Muslim angle in this case as is being wrongfully portrayed by the Islamo-leftist cabal on social media to fan communal disharmony.

Narrating the whole episode, he stated that the incident took place on the 24th of August and the said video was recorded by his nephew. Highlighting the fact that though they had asked the teacher to remain firm and strict with their child, he added that the teacher shouldn’t have acted in the manner that transpired back then.

#WATCH | UP: "My son is seven years old. This incident happened on 24th August. The teacher made the students beat my child again & again. My nephew made the video and had gone to school for some work…My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared…This… https://t.co/qQ7FaiPbza pic.twitter.com/zEelhTdK6G — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

Arguing that the teacher had no right to ask other students to beat their kid, he demanded that action should be taken against the teacher for the said incident.

He said, “My son is seven years old. This incident happened on 24th August. The teacher made the students beat my child again & again. My nephew made the video and had gone to school for some work…My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared…This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course.”

Additionally, the cousin of the kid who recorded the video of the incident and identified himself as Nadeem son of Mohd Imtiaz also asserted the same. While elaborating on the incident, he highlighted that the accused teacher was asking other students to beat his cousin. However, he added that the teacher’s remark and the video were edited to make aggravated and communal claims regarding what transpired in front of him.

This guy Nadeem is the cousin of that kid & the same guy who recorded the video.

He's saying that the teacher didn't pass any anti MusIim comment & she was complaining about Muslim women who don't care about their children's studies.



Share this video max! pic.twitter.com/9h5ThtsZhC — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 26, 2023

He stressed that the teacher said Muslim mothers take their kids to their relatives’ house during the examination period which negatively impact their studies. He categorically highlighted that she didn’t make any anti-Muslim remarks.

Earlier, the Muzaffarnagar Police also had ruled out any communal angle in the incident. After denying communal angle in the case, the police official added that appropriate departmental action would be taken against the accused teacher who has been identified as Tripta Tyagi, the owner of the Neha Public School.

Khatauli Circle Officer, Dr. Ravi Shankar, said, “We are trying to convince the child’s father to file a complaint; after that, we would be able to file an FIR. Further legal action is being taken.”

Following the incident, the accused teacher admitted that she made a mistake and was guilty of asking other students to slap the minor boy for making mistakes. Subsequently, she sought an apology for the same. However, she stressed that she had no malicious or communal intentions and didn’t pass off any communal remarks as are being claimed on the basis of the video, which she claimed is edited. She too added that she was merely pointing out that Muslim mothers take their kids to their relatives’ houses during exams and their preparation suffers in the way.

#WATCH | "The video that was made viral was edited and cut, I had no such intentions…in our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school…there was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped I can’t… pic.twitter.com/WYpbFGetik — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

The whole episode explained

On Friday (August 25), a video of a student being slapped by his classmates, on the instructions of the teacher, went viral on social media. The incident took place at the Neha Public School in Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday (August 24) when a student got his multiplication table wrong. The class teacher, Tripta Tyagi who is a handicapped woman, instructed other kids in the class to slap him. In a video that went viral on social media, the said student could be seen in tears while other kids slapped him one by one.

It has come to light that the Neha Public School received affiliation in 2019 and conducts classes for students from classes 1-5.

Following the incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognizance of the case. Priyank Kanoongo, the Chief of NCPCR said, “Taking cognizance (of Muzaffarnagar school case), instructions are being issued for action. Everyone is requested not to share the video of the child. Give information about such incidents by email. Do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children.”