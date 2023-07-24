On July 24, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the suicide of a student of Std 10 after she was slapped, humiliated and expelled from St. Xavier’s School for sporting a bindi. The incident took place on July 10 in the Teltulmari neighbourhood in the Dhanbad city of Jharkhand.

The women’s rights body took cognisance after BJP leader Sumit Sharan wrote a letter to the organisation drawing its attention to the incident.

In the letter dated July 14, the BJP leader apprised NCW of the incident and called for the urgent need for intervention in the suicide case of a minor student who was compelled to commit suicide as a result of the humiliation she endured for her religious convictions and beliefs.

Based on the letter, NCW took cognisance of the case and wrote to the Jharkhand DGP on July 19, asking him to initiate a probe into the case. The Women’s rights commission’s Deputy Secretary Shivani Dey has sought a response from the DGP within 15 days from the date of receiving the letter.

17-year-old girl commits suicide after being slapped, expelled for wearing bindi to St Xavier’s school in Jharkhand

Notably, the 17-year-old reportedly went to the convent school, wearing a bindi on her forehead. Identified as Usha Kumari, she was humiliated by a teacher during the school assembly. She was also slapped twice in full public display.

This was even though the student removed the bindi as soon as she saw the teacher. The underage girl was taken to the principal’s office, who expelled her from the school.

Thereafter, the girl returned home and committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room on Monday (July 10) at 11 am. She also left a suicide note in her school uniform, holding the teacher and school principal responsible for her death.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Tetulmari Police Station based on the complaint of the family members. The accused teacher was arrested by the police and a probe was initiated into the matter.

On Tuesday (July 11), the villagers and the family members of the deceased girl blocked a road and also protested outside the gate of St. Xavier’s School.

NCPCR takes cognisance of the matter

While taking cognisance of the matter, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said, “In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, a girl student has been reported to have committed suicide after being thrashed for going to school wearing a bindi.”