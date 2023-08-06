On Saturday, August 5, the nephew of Congress MLA Babubal Bairwa from Rajasthan’s Kathumar was arrested for allegedly raping a woman, filming the crime and threatening to make the videos viral online. The matter pertains to the Kherli police station precinct of the Alwar district.

The accused has been identified as Virendra who allegedly raped the victim on the pretext of getting her a job as a health worker. The arrest of accused Virendra comes after a case was registered against him on July 31st. Subsequently, a medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statement was recorded in court.

According to reports, the accused knew the victim’s husband for the last two years and frequently visited their home. Virendra Bairwa, the accused, claimed to be Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa’s personal assistant. The accused would frequently visit her beauty parlour and try to entice her by promising her a job in the health department.

The 43-year-old victim stated she did not tell her husband about the harassment she was facing. According to her complaint, the accused, Virendra Bairwa, barged into her home one day while her husband was away and raped her. He also filmed the act and later used it to intimidate her, threatening to kill her husband and child if she revealed anything about it to her husband.

Following this, the accused repeatedly visited her home and raped her. He would also promise to obtain her a government job. The woman told her husband about accused Virendra’s alleged crime, and the obscene messages he was sending her. The victim’s husband then installed CCTV cameras in his home and relocated his family to his village. The accused allegedly used his political influence to harass the victim and her husband several times.

The victim alleged that accused Virendra tried to falsely implicate her husband after damaging his own vehicle. The police arrested her husband, however, he was later released. The victim further claimed that the accused used to threaten her over phone calls. She added that when she went to Kherli police station to lodge a complaint against the accused, the police allegedly refused to register a case and take action.

Meanwhile, Kathumar SP Ashook Chauhan informed that the accused has been arrested under sections 323, 376 (2) (N), 504 and 506 of the IPC.

Reacting to his nephew’s arrest Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa claimed that the case is a “political conspiracy” to tarnish his image. He further alleged that the victim and his nephew had only had a scuffle, however, a rape case has been registered.